2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina wins first-ever National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Winners of 1st National Sports Award ‘Zhenimpaz rukhy’ named
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Almaty to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Titan Jumanov signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion agency
Founder of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship David Feldman noticed me and offered me a one-year contract. I got the opportunity to hold four fisticuffs a year. My main goal is to raise the flag of Kazakhstan in America. God willing, my dream will come true," the publication reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State congratulates Alan Kurmangaliyev on his ITTF World Youth Championships gold medal
All table tennis fans in Kazakhstan are proud of you. I wish you to move forward, to improve your sports skills in order to receive the top awards in prestigious international tournaments. You are able to cope with this challenge! Work hard, fight and win!" reads the telegram.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan seals berths for 2023 World Aquatics Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President sends letter of encouragement to boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly
All Kazakhstani fans cheered for you during the fight against the Cuban boxer. Of course, in a competitive environment, both victories and defeats occur. The most important thing is health. I wish a speedy recovery to you. I am sure that after your return you will continue to contribute to the development of domestic boxing," the letter reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
19.12.2022, 10:02This tournament will remain in history of world football - President on Qatar World Cup 20.12.2022, 18:5525491Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants 21.12.2022, 14:1923216Kazakh PM, Sir Suma Chakrabarti discuss measures to lower inflation 20.12.2022, 15:2323126President Tokayev meets with Chair of Atameken NCE’s Presidium Raimbek Batalov 19.12.2022, 18:1121326President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan 25.11.2022, 15:1279321University of Calgary to open its branch in Semey 28.11.2022, 14:3275741Oil workers discover ancient tomb near Aktau 29.11.2022, 14:5760671Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece 29.11.2022, 09:5156096Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana 25.11.2022, 09:3452306Kazakhstan's presidential election results and ongoing political reforms discussed in Riyadh