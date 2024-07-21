2024 Paris Olympic Village officially opens to welcome first athletes

Images | news.cgtn.com

The Olympic Village of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris officially opened on Thursday to welcome its first inhabitants. Delegations of Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Kenya have arrived at the village, CGTN reports.





Located in north Paris, the village covers an area of about 54 hectares (about 540,000 square meters) and will house nearly 14,500 people, including 9,000 athletes, at its peak.





The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attended the opening ceremony of the village, along with Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and IOC Coordination Commission Chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant.





Finally, we are here. It has been a long journey these seven years, but it has been a hugely rewarding one," Bach said. "We have a wonderful Olympic Village, and all the ingredients for a great Olympic Games are here."





The venues are not only breathtaking; they are of the highest standard. You feel how the enthusiasm in France is growing, and I hope you have the same feeling," the IOC boss added.





There are about 80 buildings in the village, including a 3,200-seat dining hall serving food from around the world, a 24-hour fitness center, a 3,500sqm polyclinic, a multi-faith center and a mini-market.





It's a Village that was built by athletes, for athletes," Laurent Michaud, director of the village, said. "We've been able to provide all these services in an optimal way so that the athletes have only one thing to do, and that is to focus on their competitions."





The 2024 Olympic Games will begin from July 26 and end on August 11. About 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees around the world and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will compete in 329 events of 32 sports.