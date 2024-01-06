This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
42 athletes to represent Kazakhstan in 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in S. Korea
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina propels to Brisbane quarterfinal
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rybakina starts year with first round win in Australia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15yo Kazakh boy creates sensation vs Nepomniachtchi at FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan qualified for FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First Kazakhstan Paralympic Boccia Cup is being held in the capital
The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev pays great attention to the implementation of the principle of inclusiveness in all spheres of life in the country. On behalf of the Head of State, everything necessary is being done to develop inclusive sports. And, among other things, a lot of support is provided to such a sport as boccia. Today we see that interest in boccia is growing not only in the capital and large cities, but also in the regions of Kazakhstan. We expect that in the coming months new federations will appear in many regions of the country. I am sure that in the near future we will see our bocc players on the podium of the winners of the Paralympic Games ",-said Maulen Ashimbaev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Zeinep Sultanbek claims absolute champion title at Western Asia Youth Chess Championship 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh female boxers win 3 gold medals at IBA Junior World Boxing Championships 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Orynbai wins ISSF Shooting World Cup Final title
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.01.2024, 16:00Meeting with the Great Rossini 05.01.2024, 15:062881Flood hits Pas-de-Calais, northern France 05.01.2024, 13:272696Swans on Lake Karakol died from malnutrition, veterinary authorities say 05.01.2024, 08:532376Preparations for enlarged session with Head of State participation discussed in Government 05.01.2024, 18:112346Sixth-grader killed, 5 injured in Iowa school shooting, as Republican nominating contests approach 03.01.2024, 13:3223651Kazakhstan Marks a Year of Substantial Progress Across Key Sectors 03.01.2024, 19:3723511As a progressive nation we should only look forward - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 03.01.2024, 18:1123291Kazakhstan waives tourist fee for foreign travelers 03.01.2024, 10:1723146President Tokayev makes announcement on next extended session of Government 04.01.2024, 17:1515371Roundup: Japan's massive earthquake triggers nuclear safety concerns 19.12.2023, 19:05At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development114421At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development 12.12.2023, 18:561124063 times more cargo can be transported through Kazakhstan seaports than now - Alikhan Smailov 13.12.2023, 15:03112251Investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea in energy sector discussed by Government 15.12.2023, 17:42111811UN Highly Appreciated Kazakhstan’s Contribution to the Organization’s Peacekeeping Activities 13.12.2023, 19:41111781Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world