6 Kazakh athletes to compete in PyeongChang Paralympic Games

The National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan has approved the line-up of Kazakhstan's national team for participation in the Winter Paralympic Games 2018 in PyeongChang,SPORTINFORM reports.





The team consists of six athletes and one guide athlete who will accompany the visually impaired athlete during the skiing event.





Kazakhstanis Alexander Kolyadin, Denis Petrenko, Sergey Ussoltsev, Alexander Gerlitz, Kairat Kanafin and Zhanyl Baltabayeva will perform in two disciplines: skiing and biathlon.





The athletes have had two training gatherings in Germany and one in Russia ahead of the PyeongChang Paralymics. The final preparation stage will take place in Talgar, Almaty region.





80 medal sets will be up for grabs at the PyeongChang Paralympics which begin on March 8.









