Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches 2nd round of tennis tournament in France

Kazakhstan's top seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the second round of the professional tennis tournament - the Open Sud de France - held in Montpellier, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.





The Kazakhstani needed one hour and 47 minutes to defeat Dutch Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in the first round of the tournament.





Bublik hit 20 aces, made six double faults and saved one break point of nine.





The Kazakhstani is next to take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France or Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.



