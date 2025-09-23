22.09.2025, 17:42 4326
Alexander Bublik reaches Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open semis in China
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik advanced to the semifinals of the Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani tennis player defeated Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic with a score of 6:1, 6:1 in the quarterfinal bout.
His next opponent will be China’s Wu Yibing.
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
Tell a friend
