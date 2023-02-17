14.02.2023, 22:16 4001
Astana to host World Chess Championship this spring
Images | unsplash.com
Astana city is to host the World Chess Championship this spring, Kazinform reports.
A meeting between Askhat Oralov, Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister, and a FIDE delegation led by President Arkady Dvorkovich took place.
During the meeting, the issues including preparations for the World Chess Championship set to take place in Astana city this spring were debated. Holding other events under the aegis of FIDE in Kazakhstan was also under discussion.
16.02.2023, 13:39 1736
Burabay National Park to host intl ice marathon
On February 19, the Burabay resort area in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region will host BURABAY ICE 2023 international ice marathon
On February 19, the Burabay resort area in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region will host BURABAY ICE 2023 international ice marathon, Kazinform reports.
The event will bring together the fans of trail running from the regions of Kazakhstan, CIS, and non-CIS countries. 200 athletes have already registered for the competition.
The tournament is organized by Extreme Athletics public association, Burabay-Damu LLP, the Department of Presidential Affairs, and Rebel Running private company.
The participants will compete in 7km, 14km, and 21.1km distances and in 7km of Nordic walking.
The goal of the competition is to popularize a healthy lifestyle and to attract attention to the Leave no Trace concept.
The event is expected to become the first and single extreme ice marathon in Kazakhstan.
We are pleased to support this tournament. We attach special importance to holding various events in the territory of the Burabay resort area which will contribute to the development of tourist destinations of the national park. We hope that BURABAY ICE 2023 will turn into one of the large-scale and traditional events in our region," says Kassymzhan Kenzhepov, Deputy Director General of LLP Burabay Damu.
15.02.2023, 07:30 1911
Legendary Kevin Dallman wants to return to Barys
Kevin Dallman, the former defender of Astana Barys HC, in an interview with INSPORT YouTube channel said that he wanted to return to the Kazakh club
Kevin Dallman, the former defender of Astana Barys HC, in an interview with INSPORT YouTube channel said that he wanted to return to the Kazakh club, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.
I would like to be useful for the guys and the team at some point. I miss the guys, everyone. Yes, maybe I still miss hockey and maybe I am still able to play. Who knows, maybe I'll come back to play. I want to contribute to the team, no matter what role I will be in - a scout, a coach, or an assistant coach. I would like to develop in this direction," said Dallman.
The Canadian hockey player had been a member of Astana Barys for nine years. Together with ex-players of Barys Brandon Bochenski and Nigel Dawes, he ranks among the top ten foreign hockey players in the KHL history.
07.02.2023, 10:43 17536
Paris 2024: Kazakh National Olympic Committee holds its 1st meeting
The representatives of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee met with President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tony Estanguet
The representatives of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee met with President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tony Estanguet, Kazinform quotes the Committee’s press service.
Those present debated Kazakhstan’s participation in the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games slated for next July 26 - August 11. Organizational issues such as the accommodation of sportsmen, transport facilities, and training camps were discussed in detail.
Tony Estanguet highly appreciated the cooperation between the Kazakh National Olympic Committee and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. In his turn, secretary general of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Andrei Kryukov thanked the Organising Committee for the high level of organization of the Games and the well-coordinated work of the team consisting of more than 1,200 people.
The Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games is responsible for planning, organising, financing and delivering the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, in accordance with the Host City Contract signed by the IOC (International Olympic Committee), CNOSF (French National Olympic and Sports Committee) and Paris City Council.
06.02.2023, 10:06 19566
Kazakhstan to host Judo Grand Slams in 2023-2026
Images | gov.kz
Kazakh Judo Federation’s president Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev and president of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer signed a four-year contract to organize the Grand Slams in Kazakhstan in 2023-2026.
The sides signed the contract as part of the Paris Grand Slam 2023. At the Qazaqstan barysy Grand Slams over the next four years judokas will earn points to take part in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris and in Los Angeles in 2028.
It is a great pleasure and honour to sign this new contract for events in a country of sport, a country that brings new energy and technology. Kazakhstan has a large generation of youth and a big history in judo," Mr Vizer said during the signing ceremony.
As earlier reported, Kazakh Abiba Abazhukynova secured bronze in the women’s 48 kg final bout at the Paris Grand Slam 2023. Daniyar Shamshayev also added the second medal to the country’s tally winning bronze in the men’s 73 kg eight category. The Paris Grand Slam 2023 brought together 520 judokas from 82 nations.
Source: kazinform
03.02.2023, 15:30 26436
FIBA to open its office in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Hagop Khajirian, the FIBA Executive Director for Asia and the Chief Executive Officer of the FIBA Asia Secretariat, and Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov met to discuss prospects for the development of basketball in Kazakhstan.
As stated there, FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, considers a possibility of opening its office in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry.
As of today there are 25 professional clubs backed by the state and sponsors. The number of Kazakhstanis playing basketball reached 400,000.
As Hagop Khajirian said Kazakhstan has the greatest potential among the Central Asian nations for the development of basketball. He confirmed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan as the Government also takes interest in promoting this sport. The Kazakh Minister noted the active cooperation with the FIBA will let Kazakhstani basketball embark on a new level.
FIBA brings together 212 National Basketball Federations from all over the world. It organizes international competitions, including World Cup and Olympics Basketball Tournaments.
02.02.2023, 14:12 28686
Kazakhstan wins big at World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakh field and track athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova won the gold medal in the women’s high jump leaping 1.90 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver in the Czech Republic, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.
Second comes Ukraine’s Yuliya Chumachenko with a 1.87 m leap.
30.01.2023, 09:18 46151
Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
Images | Sports.kz - Getty Images
The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its ranking of singles and doubles players after the Australian Open 2023 tournament, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.
Winner of the tournament Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus climbed three positions up and stands second after Iga Swiatek from Poland ranked 1st. Tunisian player Ons Jabeur is third.
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina who lost to Sabalenka in the final round, soared in the ranking by 15 positions and holds now the 10th line.
Another Kazakhstani player Yulia Putintseva won three positions in singles and now stands 44th.
As for doubles, Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic tops the ranking, U.S. player Coco Gauff is second, and another Czech athlete Barbora Krejcikova is third.
Kazakhstan’s best doubles player Anna Danilina lost ten positions and stands 24th. Meanwhile, Rybakina skyrocketed 70 lines up and is now 108th.
27.01.2023, 15:27 65571
Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin
Images | kazsports.kz
World’s two-time blitz champion Bibissara Assaubayeva created a sensation at the ongoing Chess Stars International Tournament in Moscow after beating hot favorite of the competition Sergey Karjakin in the Rapid, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Sports.
The Russian chess player ranks among the world’s top grandmasters with 2,739 points.
According to commentators, Bibisara defeated Karjakin despite his bright defense scheme. Their match has already become a decoration of the event, in terms of emotional content and results.
In her previous interviews, Bibisara said she wants to play vs. Sergey Karjakin and Teimour Radjabov.
In turn, the Russian grandmaster stated he is not ashamed of being defeated only once at the tournament.
I lost to the world champion who plays very well," he said after the match.
World’s best chess players including Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sergey Karjakin, Alexander Grischuk, Teimour Radjabov, Raunak Sadhwani, Francisco Vallejo, Vladislav Artemiev, Kateryna Lagno and others gathered at the event with the prize fund of RUB15 million.
The Rapid took place on January 24-26, and the Blitz will be held on January 28-30.
