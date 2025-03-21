20.03.2025, 21:09 906
Boxing confirmed for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games
Images | Xinhua/Cao Can
Tell a friend
Boxing was officially included in the sports programme of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games following a vote at the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The IOC Executive Board had provisionally recognized World Boxing as the international federation for boxing on February 26, recommending the sport's inclusion to the IOC Session after a thorough assessment of governance and integrity criteria.
Boxing was initially excluded from the LA28 programme approved in 2022 due to governance issues surrounding its previous governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA). After the IOC withdrew its recognition of IBA in June 2023, the future of boxing at the Olympics remained uncertain until consensus emerged around World Boxing.
Boxing first appeared in the modern Olympics in 1904 and has featured in every edition except for Stockholm 1912.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.03.2025, 10:40 9276
Kazakh judoka wins Riga Senior European Cup 2025 title
Images | Shymkent akimat
Tell a friend
Kazakh judoka Meiirzhan Abdimalikov won a gold medal in the men’s +100 kg at the Riga Senior European Cup 2025 held in Latvia, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the final bout, the Kazakh judoka defeated Irinel Vasile Chelaru Grigoras of Spain.
The Riga Senior European Cup 2025 brought together over 160 judokas from 22 countries.
Kazakhstan grabbed two gold and two silver medals at the Riga Senior European Cup 2025 held from 15 March to 16 March in Riga.
It is worth reminding Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova claimed gold medal at the Grand Prix Upper Austria 2025 in Linz in early March.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2025, 10:37 9651
President Tokayev congratulates Nazym Kyzaibay on her historic win
Images | Instagram/tokayev_online
Tell a friend
President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh female boxer Nazym Kyzaibay on her unique achievement at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia, Kazinform News Agency reports.
I congratulate Nazym Kyzaibay - the first three-time world champion in the history of Kazakhstan’s boxing. This is a unique achievement. I want to thank the entire national team for a brilliant performance at the world championship in Serbia! I wish our girls to reach new heights in sport!" the Head of State posted on Instagram.
As it was reported, the bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games - Nazym Kyzaibay - claimed her third world champion’s title at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.03.2025, 10:01 23381
XDS Astana's Champoussin takes second, Tejada is fourth in Paris-Nice Stage 5
Images | ©SprintCycling
Tell a friend
XDS Astana Team delivered a strong performance on the fifth stage of Paris-Nice, which concluded with a short but steep climb at Côte de Notre-Dame-de-Sciez. Clément Champoussin secured second place, while Harold Tejada finished fourth, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
We focused on the stage finale and aimed to fight for the victory. Throughout the day, the team supported me and Harold, allowing us to be well-positioned for the final climb. I gave it my all in the last meters, felt good, and finished second, while Harold took fourth place. I think we showed a strong performance, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming stages", said Clément Champoussin.
The team's plan today was for Clément and me to save energy for the final climb. I want to thank my teammates for their support, as they helped us all day long. The day went well, and we were able to fight on the final climb, finishing second and fourth. I think it's a good result. Now, we focus on the following stages ahead", said Harold Tejada.
Earlier it was reported, XDS Astana Team will take part in the Italian WorldTour stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, which will be held from March 10th to 16th.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.03.2025, 19:41 34811
XDS Astana rider Basset claims second place at Rhodes GP
Images | Nassos Triantafyllou / cyclingphotos.gr
Tell a friend
XDS Astana Development Team rider Pierre-Henry Basset claimed second place at Rhodes GP, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the club’s press service.
The one-day race has a distance of 179,7 kilometers and is held on the island of Rhodes, Greece. Pierre-Henry Basset was actively reacting to all the attacks during the race and managed to be in the breakaway which reached the finish without being caught, he was second in the final sprint.
It was a very fast race. The route and today's strong wind made the race very tough. During the crosswind section, we followed all the attacks, and at one point, Gustav (Wang) and I found ourselves in a break. After a few kilometers, some guys started attacking in the break and we just kept following them. In the final, I followed an attack from a rider from the team that won the race. After that moment, we were only three at the front, and we kept pushing until the finish. I lost in the sprint against him, maybe I should have started my sprint first, but that's how it is. I will try again next time.I can’t finish this message without thinking of Alex (Vinokurov jr.), who crashed during training this week. This second place is for him. And thanks to the whole team, we had a really good day," said Pierre-Henry Basset.
We were planning to achieve victory today, however, the race situation was quite chaotic. We needed to adjust our race plan because after the climb on the first part of the route, it was clear that we would not make it to a bunch sprint today with our sprinters. There were plenty of attacks and strong headwind which changed everything, so we played it differently. I am glad about Basset's first podium for our team and the way he and Gustav raced today," added the team Sports Director Alexander Shushemoin.
Another XDS Astana Development Team rider Gustav Wang placed himself in a solid fourth place.
Earlier, it was reported that XDS Astana Team is going to take part in the UCI WorldTour classic race Strade Bianche, which will be held on March 8th in Italy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.03.2025, 13:52 34586
Kazakh boxers pocket 17 medals at Boxing World Cup in Montenegro
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh boxers wrapped up their participation in the international tournament "Pearl of the Adriatic" in Budva, Montenegro, which holds the status of a Youth World Cup, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.
At the end of the tournament, the Kazakh men's team secured 17 medals: 2 gold, 4 silver, and 11 bronze.
Nygman Nygmet (57 kg) and Zhassulan Berdaly (75 kg) claimed the gold medals.
The silver medalists are Aldiyar Bakhadur (54 kg), Igor Solovyev (75 kg), Sanzhar Seitkamit (92 kg), and Beksultan Kairatuly (92+ kg).
Kazakhstan’s Nurkhan Kumarbekov (48 kg), Beksultan Khuzhamzhar (48 kg), Aidos Usenov (51 kg), Ali Murat (54 kg), Bauyrzhan Muratov (57 kg), Yerdaulat Sait (60 kg), Alikhan Asker (63.5 kg), Mukhit Nurkabyluly (63.5 kg), Sultan Turdaly (67 kg), Bekarys Nurmukhan (71 kg), and Beibarys Ashirbay (71 kg) pocketed bronze.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstani boxer Regina Tibeneva has grabbed the first gold medal for Kazakhstan at the international tournament "Pearl of the Adriatic" in Budva, Montenegro.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2025, 11:28 53926
N Kazakhstan para athletes sweep five medals at world championships
Images | N Kazakhstan governor's press service
Tell a friend
Yerbol Khamitov of Kazakhstan took sprint bronze in the Men’s Sitting finals at the 44th FIS Nordic World Ski Championships held from February 26 to March 9 in Trondheim, Norway, Kazinform News Agency cites the North Kazakhstan governor’s press service.
He also took silver and bronze medals for Kazakhstan at the FIS Para Cross Country World Cup Final 2025 in Steinkjer.
Another Kazakh Alexander Gerlits grabbed silver and bronze in the Men’s Standing finals at the FIS Para Cross Country World Cup Final 2025.
Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kirill Ilyukevich (stoker) and Anton Lavrentyev (pilot) claimed gold at the Asian Para Track Championships, having covered men’s 4km distance in 4:36.708.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.03.2025, 11:03 59626
Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev reaches quarterfinals at Thionville Open in France
Tell a friend
Paired with Slovak Lukas Pokorny, Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev, reached the Men’s Doubles quarterfinals of the 2025 Thionville Open in France, Kazinform News Agency reports cites Sports.kz.
In the round of 16, Yevseyev and Pokorny faced the French duo of Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche, defeating them in two sets - 6:3, 7:6. The match lasted one hour and seventeen minutes, earning Yevseyev and Pokorny a spot in the quarterfinals.
The Kazakhstani tennis player (ranked 256th) will clash with Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg (ranked 253rd) in the first round of the singles event on the evening of March 4. The tournament’s money prize stands at 91,250 euros, with the winner receiving 12,980 euros and 75 ranking points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2025, 10:35 66456
Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan takes gold at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Netherlands
Images | NOC RK
Tell a friend
Speed skater Yevgeniy Koshkin secured a gold medal for Kazakhstan at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Heerenveen, Netherlands on Sunday, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan won the men’s 500m race after clocking 34.46 seconds.
Coming in second was Laurent Dubreuil of Canada with a result of 34.51 seconds. Bronze went to Dutch speed skater Jenning de Boo, who showed a result of 34.52 seconds.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin clinched a Men’s Free Solo gold at the opening leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup in Paris, France.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
20.03.2025, 10:49Kazakhstan and Canada Held Consular Consultations 20.03.2025, 17:583456Tokayev briefed on Kazatomprom’s development strategy for 2025/34 20.03.2025, 13:543391Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mexico 20.03.2025, 11:523391Kazakhstan and Albania Hold First Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries in Tirana 20.03.2025, 18:56Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry3001Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry 14.03.2025, 18:2068226Kazakhstan and Slovakia to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation 14.03.2025, 16:18Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia67091Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia 14.03.2025, 09:0763346Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Amal Kuni 14.03.2025, 18:3359966Kazakh President calls for necessary changes to tax legislation 14.03.2025, 19:0659856President shares thoughts on transition to single time zone 05.03.2025, 10:35117946Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38115881President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44115451President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00114721New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58114401Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region