Bublik of Kazakhstan advances to tennis tournament quarterfinal in France

Kazakhstani athletes have officially kicked off their participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in China, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstani athletes took part in the Women's Moguls Qualification at the Genting Snow Park A&M Stadium. The top 10 athletes qualified to Final 1 of the event, while the remainder qualified to Qualification 2.

Unfortunately, Kazakhstani freestyle skier Yuliya Galysheva didn't participate in the event for unclear reasons. Ayaulym Amrenova and Olessya Graur of Kazakhstan finished 16th and 23rd, respectively. Kazakhstani Anastassiya Gorodko didn't finish the qualification.

Ayaulym Amrenova, Olessya Graur and Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan will all join Galysheva in the Qualification 2 event. The Women's Moguls Qualification 2 is scheduled for 6 February.

Pavel Kolmakov and Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan failed to qualify for the Men's Moguls final at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

In order to propel to the final our freestyle skiers had to be among the top 10 athletes following results of the Men's Moguls Qualification 1. Unfortunately, Dmitriy Reikherd finished 12th by scoring 75.43 and Pavel Kolmakov finished 17th by earning 74.09.

Both Reikherd and Kolmakov have a chance to reach the final of the Men's Moguls after the Men's Moguls Qualification 2 set for 6 February.

As for the top 3 of the Men's Moguls Qualification 1, it was Canadian Mikael Kingsbury who topped it. He is followed by Walter Wallberg of Sweden and Benjamin Cavet of France.