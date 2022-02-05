Система Orphus

Bublik of Kazakhstan advances to tennis tournament quarterfinal in France

03.02.2022, 08:19 2981
Kazakhstan's No.1 tennis player Alexander Bublik won the second-round match of the professional tennis tournament - the Open Sud de France - held in Montpellier, France, Kazinform reports.
 
According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the Kazakhstani won over Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2.
 
The match lasted for 1 hour and 58 minutes with the Kazakhstani firing 11 aces, making five double faults and saving six break points out of 14. The score of the two players' personal encounters is now 1-1.
 
Bublik is to face off against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the quarterfinal.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani athletes results in Moguls Qualification

03.02.2022, 19:28 2841
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani athletes have officially kicked off their participation in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in China, Sports.kz reports.
 
Kazakhstani athletes took part in the Women's Moguls Qualification at the Genting Snow Park A&M Stadium. The top 10 athletes qualified to Final 1 of the event, while the remainder qualified to Qualification 2.
 
Unfortunately, Kazakhstani freestyle skier Yuliya Galysheva didn't participate in the event for unclear reasons. Ayaulym Amrenova and Olessya Graur of Kazakhstan finished 16th and 23rd, respectively. Kazakhstani Anastassiya Gorodko didn't finish the qualification.
 
Ayaulym Amrenova, Olessya Graur and Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan will all join Galysheva in the Qualification 2 event. The Women's Moguls Qualification 2 is scheduled for 6 February.
 
Pavel Kolmakov and Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan failed to qualify for the Men's Moguls final at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. 
 
In order to propel to the final our freestyle skiers had to be among the top 10 athletes following results of the Men's Moguls Qualification 1. Unfortunately, Dmitriy Reikherd finished 12th by scoring 75.43 and Pavel Kolmakov finished 17th by earning 74.09.
 
Both Reikherd and Kolmakov have a chance to reach the final of the Men's Moguls after the Men's Moguls Qualification 2 set for 6 February.
 
As for the top 3 of the Men's Moguls Qualification 1, it was Canadian Mikael Kingsbury who topped it. He is followed by Walter Wallberg of Sweden and Benjamin Cavet of France.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstani Alan Kurmangaliyev to participate in WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis

02.02.2022, 16:44 4591
Alan Kurmangaliyev will represent Kazakhstan at the WTT Youth Star Contender in Tunis, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.
 
Kurmangaliyev will vie against other table tennis players from 25 countries in singles and doubles events.
 
The prize fund of the upcoming tournament totals $15,000.
 
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan reaches 2nd round of tennis tournament in France

01.02.2022, 15:15 6366
Kazakhstan's top seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the second round of the professional tennis tournament - the Open Sud de France - held in Montpellier, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakhstani needed one hour and 47 minutes to defeat Dutch Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in the first round of the tournament.

Bublik hit 20 aces, made six double faults and saved one break point of nine.

The Kazakhstani is next to take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France or Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.

 
Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advances to Australian Open final

27.01.2022, 11:32 16281
Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the final of the Australian Open doubles, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
 
Danilina and Haddad Maia upset No.2 seeds Japanese Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the semifinal of the Australian Open doubles 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. The match lasted for 2 hours and 18 minutes. The Kazakh-Brazilian tandem is to take on world No.1 seeds in doubles Czech Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the final.
 
Notably, the Kazakh-Brazilian duo has scored their ninth victory in a row in the season.
 
Sagandykova of Kazakhstan fails in Australian Open junior event

26.01.2022, 16:16 20126
Aruzhan Sagandykova of Kazakhstan paired with Ekaterina Khayrutdinova of Russia lost in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Junior doubles, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-Russian tandem lost to Canadian duo Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 2-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Junior doubles.

Aruzhan Sagandykova is the first Kazakhstani to make it to the third round of the Australian Open Juniors.

 
Kazakh Sagandykova eases into Australian Open Juniors quarterfinal

25.01.2022, 14:43 23001
For the first time in the history of Kazakhstan the country's tennis player stormed into the 3rd round at the Australian Open Juniors 2022, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service.
 
The 17-year-old Sagandykova and Russia's Ekaterina Khayrutdinova in the 2nd round crashed Greece's Michaela Laki and Dimitra Pavlou with a score of 6:3, 6:3.
 
In the quarterfinal they will play vs winners of the match between Lucie Havlickova/Dominika Salkova and Kayla Cross/Victoria Mboko.
 
Kazakhstani Danilina storms into Australian Open 2022 semis

25.01.2022, 12:48 23091
Images | kazinform.kz
Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Rebecca Peterson and Anastasia Potapova in the women's doubles quarterfinal match at the Australian Open 2022, Kazinform reports.
 
The match ended with a score of 4:6, 7:5, 6:3, the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service details.
 
In the semifinal Danilina and Maia will play vs No.2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara. 10 days ago the Kazakhstan-Brazilian duo crashed them at the tournament in Sydney.
 
Notably, Anna Danilina became the country's first female tennis player to reach the semifinal at the Australian Open 2022.
 
Kazakhstan cyclist 2nd in race in UAE

24.01.2022, 20:40 25651
Kazakhstan's Rinata Sultanova claimed the podium after coming second in the cycling race in the UAE, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
 
The Kazakhstan finished second at the Al Nazwa Cycling Challenge 2022 in Sharjah, UAE.
 
