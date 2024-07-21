Davide Ballerini extends contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Italian rider Davide Ballerini (29) has extended his contract with the WorldTour team Astana Qazaqstan Team. According to the new agreement, Ballerini will continue racing with the team for the next two seasons (2025 and 2026), the press service of the Kazakh team reports.
The start of the season was not the best for me due to a knee injury, but with the support of the team, I managed to fully recover and return to a high level of my form. Unfortunately, I had to miss the entire classics season, but now everything is going well. I rode the Giro d’Italia, and now I’m here at the Tour de France. There are many goals ahead that I would like to achieve both this year and in the future. I believe that together with Astana Qazaqstan Team I can achieve them all. Therefore, I am very happy to extend my contract with the team where I truly feel at home", - said Davide Ballerini.
We know really well Davide’s qualities as a rider; he is a true professional. Despite missing the first few months of the season, since April Davide has been showing an impressive level. He had a great Giro, and now he is performing very well at the Tour de France, providing incredible support to Mark Cavendish. Of course, he is one of our key riders for the classics, and we believe he will excel next season. We have some serious goals, and riders like Davide Ballerini should be the foundation of the team not only for the classics but also for the Grand Tours", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
