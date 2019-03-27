FC Barcelona intends to buy FC KairatИs player

Player of the Kazakhstan national team and Almaty futsal team Kairat Douglas Jr. is close to be transferred to the Spanish FC Barcelona, Spanish portal of Sport.es reports.





To transfer the player, Barcelona intends to pay 500 thousand dollars of exit package that are provided in the contract. The contract between "Kairat" and Douglas lasts by 2023.





Along "Barcelona", Inter FS and Portuguese ‘Sporting’ pretend for the Kazakh Brazilian.





Playing for "Kairat", Douglas won the UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Eremenko Cup two times.









