How many Olympic licenses have Kazakhstani athletes pocketed so far

World No. 4 tennis player from Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina, has successfully started her participation in the WTA 500 tournament in Berlin, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





Rybakina commenced the second round against Russian competitor world No. 35 Veronika Kudermetova. The Kazakh tennis player defeated Kudermetova in two sets with the score of 6-4 and 7-5. In the second set, Rybakina managed to make a comeback by breaking her opponent's serve. The match’s duration was one and half hour.





Elena Rybakina successfully advanced to the third round of the tournament, where she will compete against the former world No. 1, Victoria Azarenka ranked 19th in the world.





Rybakina was playing her first official match since her performance in the 2024 Roland Garros, where she reached the quarterfinals.