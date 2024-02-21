19.02.2024, 09:19 8906
Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina in Qatar Open 2024 final
Iga Swiatek from Poland claimed her Qatar Open title for a third consecutive year, after beating world No 4 from Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina in Doha on Saturday, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
The match ended with Swiatek’s win in two sets with the total score of 7:6, 6:2.
Rybakina hit her leg with her racquet while serving in the first set. She had to take a medical timeout, after which she lost three games in a row.
The match lasted for two hours and 15 minutes.
This became Swiatek’s first WTA title of the year and her 18th title in the career.
Meanwhile, Rybakina won two tournaments this year - WTA 500 Brisbane International and Abu
Dhabi Open.
relevant news
20.02.2024, 09:47 1956
Karaganda athletes won gold and bronze at the Asian Championships
Two Karaganda residents performed well at the Asian Athletics Championships. David Efremov became the winner of the competition, and his wife Maria Efremova rose to the third step of the podium, akimat of Karaganda region reports.
The Continental Indoor Championship started on February 17 in Tehran (Iran).
And on the very first day of the competition, David Efremov won gold in the 60 m hurdles. He covered the distance in 7.60 seconds.
On the second day of the championship, his wife, Karaganda athlete Maria Efremova, won bronze in the triple jump. Most recently, the athlete came out of maternity leave - and immediately won a medal at the Asian Championships.
At the end of two days, Kazakhstanis won six medals - two gold, two silver and two bronze. Elizaveta Matveeva won gold in the high jump, she won the bar at 1.86 m. Ivan Ivanov won silver in the shot put, setting his season best score of 19.08 m. Olga Safronova won silver in the 60 m running with a score of 7.35. Ayana Bolatbekkyzy competed in the 1500 m running distance, taking third place.
19.02.2024, 10:22 8741
Kazakhstan’s Nikisha pockets silver at Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Poland
Kazakhstan’s short-track speed skater Denis Nikisha won a silver medal at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup held in Gdańsk, Poland, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.
Steven Dubois of Canada won gold clocking 40.303 in the men’s 500-meter race. Nikisha finished in 41.051 seconds to grab silver.
18.02.2024, 20:17 9071
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin wins his 15th Challenger title in Bahrain
Kazakhstan’s 36-year-old Mikhail Kukushkin (world No 231) outgunned France’s Richard Gasquet (world No 130) in the Bahrain Ministry of Interior Tennis Challenger singles final, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.
This became Kukushkin’s first Challenger title in the season and 15th in his career.
He will receive 125 rating points for the Bahrain title, due to which he will climb to the 162nd position in the world ranking.
16.02.2024, 10:31 22206
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina cruises into WTA 1000 tournament semis in Doha
World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.
Rybakina seeded 3rd at the tournament stunned world №19 Canadian Leylah Fernandez in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 coming back from 1:4 down in the first set. The match lasted for 1 h 35 minutes.
In the semifinal the Kazakhstani will face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
In the other side of the draw world №1 Iga Swiatek will take on Czech Karolina Pliskova.
15.02.2024, 22:42 24571
Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan beats world no.7 Holger Rune of Denmark at ATP 500 tennis event
World’s 57th tennis player Alexander Shevchenko, representing Kazakhstan since 2024, stunned world no.7 Danish Holger Rune in the second round of the ATP 500 singles tennis tournament in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko defeated world no.7 Danish Holger Rune 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Rotterdam Open. During the match, the Kazakhstan hit six aces and saved two break points out of three. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and 37 minutes.
Alexander Shevchenko is to take on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, ranked 13th in the world, in the quarterfinal of the tournament.
15.02.2024, 17:47 24426
Sports Minister unhappy with number of Kazakhstan’s Olympic licenses
Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev admitted Kazakhstan had earned few Olympic licenses ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It’s hard to talk about the expectations [of the upcoming Olympics], because at this point the only expectations we have are associated with the Olympic licenses. Unfortunately, there are only 19 licenses in eight sports. For instance, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics we had 30 licenses in 15 sports," Minister Marzhikpayev said on the sidelines of the meeting of the ministry’s board.
However, according to Yermek Marzhikpayev, there is still hope to improve that situation.
The minister expressed hope Kazakhstani athletes will be able to earn more Olympic berths as 70 qualification tournaments are ahead.
He added that Kazakhstan’s national team is usually represented by 100-110 athletes at the Olympic Games.
12.02.2024, 14:52 35296
Tour Colombia: Two stage wins and Top-10 in the General Classification after productive training camp
The Tour Colombia 2024 ended yesterday with another spectacular and explosive Stage 6, where two Astana Qazaqstan Team riders, Harold Tejada and Harold Martín López finished inside the Top-10 (5th and 6th places, respectively). This result allowed Tejada to take sixth place in the final General Classification of the race, Team’s official website reports.
Spending three weeks at the training camp earlier in January and February, Astana Qazaqstan Team ended this edition of the Tour Colombia with 2 stage wins (Harold Tejada - Stage 2, Mark Cavendish - Stage 4), one stage podium (Mark Cavendish - Stage 1), 5 stage Top-10 (Harold Martín López - Stages 2,6, Cees Bol - Stage 4, Harold Tejada - Stages 5,6) and the final Top-10 in the General Classification (Harold Tejada - 6th place).
We can only be happy with the outcome of the training camp and the race. We have spent four weeks in Colombia, first in Medellin and then in Paipa. I am really happy with the attitude of all riders who participated in this camp, including Yevgeniy Fedorov and Santiago Umba, who left Colombia earlier to take part in the European races. Logistically it was not easy at all but together with our Sports Director Mario Manzoni and all the staff we were able to build a nice program both for the sprinters and climbers, and our work went quite perfectly. We did a very nice race even if competing on 2000 meters above the sea level was not easy at all for the European guys. We got two stage wins with Harold Tejada and Mark Cavendish and also Harold took a good sixth place in the General Classification. I think that after these four weeks in Colombia all the guys are ready to start their season in Europe. I believe we did the right decision to bring our team here for the training camp and after a huge amount of job which has been done here we are looking forward to perform well in the following races", - explained Vasilis Anastopoulos, Head of Performance of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
We had a great time here in Colombia, both during the training camp and the race. I am so happy with such a good start of the season for me but also for the team. This year the level of Tour Colombia was so high, and it was so nice that our team was able to fight in every single stage here, to get two wins and to fight for the General Classification. I am proud with my team and with the way I started my fifth season with Astana Qazaqstan Team. I want to thank all the guys for their help and support during the race and also our directors and all the staff for three weeks of the training camp. Indeed, we did a lot of work there and now it is time to come to Europe and to continue pushing hard in every race. For me, personally, it was a very good time spent here in my country, I was happy to race again in Colombia and also to take my first win as a professional rider. I hope our team will come back to Tour Colombia next year as it was something special", - said Harold Tejada.
12.02.2024, 11:45 36991
Kazakhstan grabs gold at International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2024
Kazakh boxers won one gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the anniversary 75th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2024 held in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Kazakh Dulat Bekbauov (67 kg) beat India’s Rajat 3:2 to win gold.
Sanzhar Tashkenbay lost to another Indian boxer Amit Panghal 0:5 in the men's 51kg final bout to secure silver.
Turssynbai Kulakhmet took home bronze.
The 75th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2024 brought together 178 boxers from 28 countries.
