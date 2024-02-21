Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina in Qatar Open 2024 final

Images | ktf.kz

Iga Swiatek from Poland claimed her Qatar Open title for a third consecutive year, after beating world No 4 from Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina in Doha on Saturday, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.





The match ended with Swiatek’s win in two sets with the total score of 7:6, 6:2.





Rybakina hit her leg with her racquet while serving in the first set. She had to take a medical timeout, after which she lost three games in a row.





The match lasted for two hours and 15 minutes.





This became Swiatek’s first WTA title of the year and her 18th title in the career.





Meanwhile, Rybakina won two tournaments this year - WTA 500 Brisbane International and Abu





Dhabi Open.