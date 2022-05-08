Система Orphus

Kazakh judo team bags bronze at 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil

06.05.2022, 15:30 901
Kazakh judo team bags bronze at 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil
Images | unsplash.com
The Kazakh judokas won 2 bronze medals in the team events at the now-running 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, Kazinform reports. 
 
Aldibek Nurmukhammed and Shaykhmet Kanapiyanov grabbed bronze in the men’s 73kg weight category team competition, Askhat Adambayev and Aidos Tugelbayev won in the 90kg, Yermek Zhanibekovich and Sabyrzhan Khapizov in the +90 kg weight class. The female team also pocketed bronze in the team event defeating Turkey. 
 
The 24th Summer Deaflympics brings together over 4,000 athletes from 100 states of the world.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakh athlete scoops bronze at World Taekwondo Championship

21.04.2022, 15:00 8271
Kazakh athlete scoops bronze at World Taekwondo Championship
Images | Kazinform
Alexander Ten of Kazakhstan won bronze at the G-2 Muju Korea World Taekwondo Championship, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.
 
Ten defeated 12 other taekwondo practitioners from 13 countries of the world to claim bronze. The championship was held in a virtual format.
 
Gold went to a Korean athlete, while an American taekwondo practitioner hauled silver. Although Ten earned the same number of points as the American athlete, he settled for bronze.
 
This is the second bronze medal for the Kazakhstani athlete as he already collected bronze at the 2020 World Taekwondo Championship in Seoul.
 
Alexander Ten is a golden medalist of the 2nd Lents Taekwondo Worldwide Sports Online Poomsae Open 2020 held in Denmark.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan pockets silver at Challenge MONAL 2022

18.04.2022, 14:50 10891
Kazakhstan pockets silver at Challenge MONAL 2022
Images | KAZINFORM
Kazakhstani epee fencer Ruslan Kurbanov won the silver medal at the now-running Challenge MONAL - Paris World Cup – Individual & Team, Olympic.kz reads.
 
In the semifinals Kurbanov defeated French Alexander Bardanet with a score of 15:13. In the final Kurbanov lost to Nelson Lopez Portier of France with a score of 15:11 to get silver. 
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan pockets 3 bronze at Asian Junior Judo Cup

11.04.2022, 17:37 14371
Kazakhstan pockets 3 bronze at Asian Junior Judo Cup
Images | Olympic.kz

Kazakh female judokas secured three bronze medals at the Asian Junior Judo Cup held in Tashkent, Olympic.kz reads.

Uldana Ussein, Samalai Yergaliyeva, and Kymbat Seitmakhanbet won bronze medals in the women’s 57 kg, 63 kg and 78 kg weight categories.

Source: Kazinform

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Gennady Golovkin leaves for Japan

31.03.2022, 09:50 17901
Gennady Golovkin leaves for Japan
Images | Sports.kz
Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin "GGG" (41-1-1, 36 КО) has left for Japan for a bout against Ryota Murata of Japan (16-2, 13 КО), Sports.kz reads.
 

See you soon, Japan!," the Instagram post of Golovkin reads.

 
As earlier reported, the bout for the WBA Super, IBF, and IBO Middleweight World Titles is slated for April 9 in Japan.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh athletes to compete at taekwondo tournaments in Tehran

04.03.2022, 14:21 28266
Kazakh athletes to compete at taekwondo tournaments in Tehran
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners are expected to take part in three international tournaments in Tehran, Iran, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.
 
Iran will play host to the Asian Taekwondo Clubs Championships on 4-5 March, the traditional Fajr Open Tournament on 6-9 March and the Asian Taekwondo Federation President's Cup on 10-14 March.
 
30 taekwondo practitioners will represent Kazakhstan at these upcoming events.
 
Smaiyl Duisebai
 
Nurlan Myrzabayev
 
Bekzhan Nusnalim
 
Abdurakhman Maripov
 
Kaisar Kydyraliuly
 
Rakhat Rakym
 
Ilyas Zharylgasov
 
Madi Amanbai
 
Aituar Shaikenov
 
Meirzhan Abdulla
 
Daler Akhmet
 
Sapargali Abdirashev
 
Eldar Birimbai
 
Erasyl Arapbai
 
Madi Aubakir
 
Aziret Duisenbek
 
Amanbol Begimbetov
 
Zhasurbek Klychov
 
Dias Aiymkulov
 
Zhansel Deniz
 
Amina Nurgazykyzy
 
Aidana Yedilbayeva
 
Nurai Baurzhanova
 
Mariya Sevostyanova
 
Zhadyra Khairullina
 
Nurai Khussainova
 
Aigul Yelubai
 
Rita Bakisheva
 
Askar Utegen
 
Nuriza Turarova
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan's Rakparov competes in Individual Gundersen Large Hill 10km race in Beijing

15.02.2022, 18:09 38971
Kazakhstani Chingiz Rakparov competed in the Individual Gundersen Large Hill 10km race of the Olympic Nordic Combined at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
 
The event took place at the Zhangiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center. Rakparov was placed 43rd after clocking the distance in 34:48.5.
 
Recall that the Kazakhstani athlete was ranked 38th in the Ski Jumping Competition of the Olympic Nordic Combined.
 
Chingiz Rakparov made history becoming the first Kazakhstani athlete to compete in the Olympic Nordic Combined event at the Olympic Games.
 
The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

3 Kazakh short track speed skaters qualify for Olympic quarerfinal

11.02.2022, 19:46 50751
3 Kazakh short track speed skaters qualify for Olympic quarerfinal
Images | NOC | Sabirov
Kazakhstan's three athletes qualified for the Men's 500m Short Track Speed Skating Quarterfinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
 
Kazakhstan's short track speed skater Adil Galiakhmetov clocked the distance in 40.722 seconds finishing second in Heat 2 of the Men's 500m.
 
Denis Nikisha and Abzal Azhgaliyev came first in Heat 4 and 6, respectively.
 
All athletes are to vie in the quarterfinals of the Men's 500m Short Track Speed Skating at the 2022 Bejing Olympics.
 
The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20.
 
In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani skiers compete in Men's 15km Classic event

11.02.2022, 15:00 50621
Beijing 2022: Kazakhstani skiers compete in Men's 15km Classic event
Images | NOC | Semenov
Vitaliy Pukhkalo and Yevgeniy Velichko of Kazakhstan took part in the Men's 15km Classic event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
 
Iivo Niskanen clinched gold for Finland. Russian Alexander Bolshunov took home silver. Johannes Klaebo of Norway settled for bronze.
 
As for Kazakhstani skiers, Pukhkalo clocked the distance in 40:39.6 finishing 25th. Velichko was ranked 40th after covering the distance in 41:27.3.
 
The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read