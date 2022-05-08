Kazakh judo team bags bronze at 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil

Images | Kazinform

Alexander Ten of Kazakhstan won bronze at the G-2 Muju Korea World Taekwondo Championship, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.

Ten defeated 12 other taekwondo practitioners from 13 countries of the world to claim bronze. The championship was held in a virtual format.

Gold went to a Korean athlete, while an American taekwondo practitioner hauled silver. Although Ten earned the same number of points as the American athlete, he settled for bronze.

This is the second bronze medal for the Kazakhstani athlete as he already collected bronze at the 2020 World Taekwondo Championship in Seoul.

Alexander Ten is a golden medalist of the 2nd Lents Taekwondo Worldwide Sports Online Poomsae Open 2020 held in Denmark.