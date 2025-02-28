Kazakh para cyclists pocket gold at Asian championships

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s Kirill Ilyukevich (stoker) and Anton Lavrentyev (pilot) claimed gold at the Asian Para Track Championships, having covered men’s 4km distance in 4:36.708, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.





Silver and bronze medals were won by Malaysian athletes.





As for the women’s team, Zhuldyz Kainarova (stoker) and Polina Bratchikova (pilot) took a silver medal, having covered the distance within 3:55.816.





Earlier, on the first day of competition, the Kazakh para-athletes won a bronze medal in a team sprint event.





The Asian Para Track Championships ongoing in Malaysia from February 21 to 27, has brought together more than 250 para cyclists from 16 Asian states.





Team Kazakhstan includes six athletes.