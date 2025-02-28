This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh para cyclists pocket gold at Asian championships
relevant news
Kazakhstan claims 2nd win at Asian Water Polo Championship
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's Oralbay and Nurdauletov secure 1st wins at International Boxing Tournament Strandja in Bulgaria
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan secures 1st win at Asian Water Polo Championship in Zhaoqing
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin claims sensational gold at ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Poland
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi grabs gold at Cottbus World Cup
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mikhail Shaidorov becomes Four Continents champion, first Kazakhstani to claim the title after 10 years
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan ends 2025 Asian Winter Games with 20 medals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2025 Asian Winter Games: Kazakhstan brings its total medal count to 13
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
28.02.2025, 09:283 million tonnes of steel capacity metallurgical plant to be built in Zhambyl region 28.02.2025, 10:34156Russia’s Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit 28.02.2025, 21:38136Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul 28.02.2025, 15:38101Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Industry and Construction 21.02.2025, 21:1456216Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy 21.02.2025, 14:285500127 audits at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge conducted in Kazakhstan in 2024 24.02.2025, 20:3754596New assistant to Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications named 21.02.2025, 11:1152781By Presidential order, Government to strengthen requirements to ensure industrial safety 24.02.2025, 16:3446396New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations appointed 06.02.2025, 18:20288801Irakli Kobakhidze invites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Georgia 11.02.2025, 17:40210156Kazakhstan intends to increase yields in agriculture by introducing digital technologies 11.02.2025, 19:52210136Over 400 thousand tonnes of discounted diesel fuel prepared for agrarians for spring field work 11.02.2025, 16:55209216Agricultural crops area to increase by 518 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan 11.02.2025, 15:57Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation208836Accuracy of statistical data in agricultural sector, accounting of grain stocks and products in stock funds, veterinary safety. Olzhas Bektenov instructions to solve these issues through full digitalisation