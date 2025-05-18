16.05.2025, 20:00 13131
Kazakh swimmer sets new country record
One of the leaders of the Kazakh swimming team Adilbek Mussin set a new national record, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He clocked 23.36 seconds in the men’s 50 m backstroke at the ongoing Kazakhstan Swimming Championships in Taldykorgan. He broke his own record of 23.40 seconds.
Notably, Adilbek Mussin won gold in the men’s 50 m and 100 m backstroke events at the Kazakhstan Championships.
13.05.2025, 21:29 28946
Kazakh Beksultan Kulmyrza wins IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 title
Kazakh para judoka Beksultan Kulmyrza won a gold medal at the now-running IBSA Judo World Championships 2025 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He defeated another Kazakh judoka Galymzhan Smagululy in the men’s 81 kg J2 finals.
Notably, Ainaz Kuralova, Dayana Fedossova and Yergali Shamey grabbed bronze medals on Day 1.
09.05.2025, 12:04 61601
Kazakhstan hauls 3 gold medals at track cycling tournament in Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan’s track cycling team secured five medals at the Silk Way Namangan held in Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Alisher Zhumakan claimed victory in the group race, with Vladislav Skibin finishing second in the same event.
Kirill Kurdidi, Daniyar Shayakhmetov and Mukhtar Ramazan finished first in the team sprint. Dmitriy Rezanov, Andrey Chugai and Viktor Golov won bronze.
In the team pursuit, Alisher Zhumakan, Dmitry Noskov, Maxim Khoroshavin, and Ilya Karabutov grabbed a gold medal.
05.05.2025, 15:20 86541
Kazakhstani swimmers claim 8 medals at Acropolis Swim Open in Greece
Kazakhstan's national swimming team secured a total of eight medals at the Acropolis Swim Open held in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Adilbek Mussin clinched a gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly and added a silver in the 50m butterfly.
Xeniya Ignatova dominated the backstroke events, winning gold in both the 100m and 200m distances.
Aibat Myrzamuratov secured a silver medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke, while Adelaida Pchelintseva claimed second place in the women’s 50m breaststroke. Bronze medals went to Maxim Skazobtsov in the 100m butterfly and Myrzamuratov again in the 50m breaststroke.
05.05.2025, 09:35 86301
XDS Astana's Wout Poels wins 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye
Wout Poels of the XDS Astana Team won the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The 37-year-old Dutch cyclist tops the overall general classification lead with a cumulative time of 23 hours, 44 minutes, and 52 seconds, ahead of 161 riders.
Poels' teammate Harold Martin Lopez ranked second, while Team Picnic PostNL's Guillermo Juan Martinez finished third.
The Dutch cyclist earlier powered to a victory in Stage 4, known as the "Queen Stage" for its challenging climbs.
Meanwhile, Matteo Malucelli from XDS Astana claimed Stage 8, ahead of Uno-X Mobility's Alexander Kristoff and Team Polti Visitmalta's Giovanni Lonardi.
The 31-year-old Italian cyclist completed the Cesme-Izmir stage in two hours, 23 minutes, and 26 seconds.
Stage 5 of the tour, scheduled from Marmaris to Aydin, was canceled earlier in the week due to adverse weather conditions and heavy rain, prioritizing the safety of the riders.
Cyclists raced 1,153 kilometers (716 miles) in eight stages that began last Sunday in the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya, riding through renowned tourism hotspots such as Kemer, Kalkan, Fethiye, Marmaris, Akyaka, Aydin, Kusadasi, Selcuk, and Cesme before reaching the finish line on Sunday in the Aegean city of Izmir.
The 2025 edition saw 161 cyclists from 23 teams across 13 countries and three continents competing.
The race was broadcast live internationally on Eurosport and domestically on TRT Spor, helping to showcase Türkiye's beauty and cycling culture to a global audience.
02.05.2025, 14:49 105941
Kazakh weightlifter wins Youth World Championships title
Kazakh Beibarys Yerseit won a gold medal in the men’s 61 kg finals at the 2025 Youth and Junior (U17 & U20) World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.
Yerseit lifted 117-145-262 to win the youth title, followed by Ramazan Efe Yilmaz from Turkiye with 108-153-261. Abubakar Tsakaev from Russia rounded out the top three making 113-139-252.
Notably, Kazakhstan’s Kulambayeva reaches the doubles semis of the ITF W100 tournament in Germany.
30.04.2025, 08:14 120811
Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Club Taekwondo Championships
Kazakhstan's taekwondo athletes got off to a good start at the 13th Asian Club Taekwondo Championships, which kicked off in Wuxi, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Team Kazakhstan clinched five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze on the Day 1 of the tournament.
Kazakhstan’s Mariya Sevostyanova (57 kg) secured a gold medal. Beibarys Kablan (+87 kg) hauled a silver medal, while Altair Omirbekov (74 kg), Batyrkhan Toleugali (-80 kg), and Nodira Akhmedova (49 kg) pocketed bronze medals in their respective categories.
The championship brought together 219 athletes from 14 countries.
28.04.2025, 20:59 128551
Milad Karimi takes his second gold at World Cup Cairo 2025
Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claimed his second gold at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Karimi stunned the jury again with an excellent performance in the men’s high bar finals having gained 14.466 points.
Silver medal went to Marios Georgiou from Cyprus who finished with 14.066 points, and Swiss athlete Noe Seifert took bronze with 13.866 points.
28.04.2025, 13:37 124551
Team Kazakhstan hauls 2 silver medals at Asian MTB Championships
The Asian MTB Championships wrapped up in Guizhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani squad secured two medals at the continental championships.
Kazakhstan took the second place in the mixed relay team event.
Denis Sergiyenko also claimed a silver medal in the men's XCO event.
