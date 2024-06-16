This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh taekwondoka earns gold in Luxembourg
Kazakhstan bags gold, silver and bronze at Horseback Archery World Championships in China
Kazakhstan bags 3 medals at Suwon 2024 Archery Asia Cup leg 3
Gelb Syritsa 2nd in ZLM Tour final stage, Max Walker 2nd in GC
We had a great day, feeling was good and the guys did just a phenomenal job, especially Rudi Selig and Max Kanter. They ensured I had a great lead-out for the sprint. The last kilometer turned out to be quite chaotic because of the climb to the bridge with 700 meters to the line. It was the point where the Danish rider made his attack. Max followed him and we reached the finish straight, where I opened the sprint with some 350 meters to go. The victory was close, but just a little bit short of the distance. Overall, we had a very good week at the ZLM Tour, it’s pity I got that mechanical in the final of the third stage, which prevented me from competing for the General Classificaiton. Well, and in general, we also missed a stage win. But, the general feeling is good, so we will continue to work and prepare for the next races", - said Gleb Syritsa.
I’m super happy with my second position in the General Classification. My week started off really well with a fourth place in the opening time trial. From then on I concentrated on not losing any time to the riders around me on the GC. Every stage was pretty hectic with crosswinds and narrow twisty roads, but all my teammates did a great job of protecting me and also teaching me how to ride this sort of races. Thank you, team!", - said Max Walker.
Astana’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins gold at Asian Continental Championships
Today was a very hot day, +35 degrees and a strong wind which was not refreshing at all, but racing in your homeland in Kazakhstan is always great, it’s like an additional motivation to show your best. The race was successful for me, and I am glad that for the third time, I managed to win the ITT at the Asian Championships. I’m also happy for Dmitry (Gruzdev), who clinched a podium and brought silver to our national team today", - said Yevgeniy Fedorov.
Yeldos Smetov wins right to become Kazakhstan representative at 2024 Paris Olympics
It is my hope that he will prepare adequately for the Paris event and represent Kazakhstan successfully," one of the judges at the event Bakhyt Matyshev noted.
Kazakhstan claims mixed relay gold at Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty
19-year-old Kazakh athlete wins world championship in traditional archery
The international tournament "Fetih Kupası" is one of the largest competitions in traditional archery. We can say that successful performance and victory in this competition is one of the coveted trophies of all Kazakh archers. The tournament-event has been taking place in Türkiye for 12 years. Kazakhstani athletes have been participating in it since 2017, but before that Kazakhstan had not won it. This year our athletes reached the finals: 4 girls and 4 men. In the final, Aykorkem Batikhan met with the strongest archer in Türkiye and defeated him with a score of 5:4. The victory of Aykorkem is a great achievement for our entire team," said the head coach of the Kazakhstan national traditional archery team, Dias Akhmetov.
Kazakhstani Popko cruises into ATP Challenger Vicenza quarterfinals
