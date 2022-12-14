This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov skyrockets in world boxing ranking
relevant news
Head of State congratulates Alan Kurmangaliyev on his ITTF World Youth Championships gold medal
All table tennis fans in Kazakhstan are proud of you. I wish you to move forward, to improve your sports skills in order to receive the top awards in prestigious international tournaments. You are able to cope with this challenge! Work hard, fight and win!" reads the telegram.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan seals berths for 2023 World Aquatics Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President sends letter of encouragement to boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly
All Kazakhstani fans cheered for you during the fight against the Cuban boxer. Of course, in a competitive environment, both victories and defeats occur. The most important thing is health. I wish a speedy recovery to you. I am sure that after your return you will continue to contribute to the development of domestic boxing," the letter reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rybakina brings ahead-of-time win to Kazakhstan at 2022 Billie Jean King Cup
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ethnic Kazakh wins 2022 Beijing Marathon
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh boxer Bek Nurmaganbet in WBA’s top 10 ranking
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan pockets short track silver at World Cup in Montreal
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
13.12.2022, 13:42Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani 13.12.2022, 15:144071Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov meet in Astana 13.12.2022, 09:572586Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Kazakhstan presents credentials to Deputy FM Vassilenko 13.12.2022, 13:281686Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany 13.12.2022, 12:251261Famous ballet dancer and choreographer Bulat Ayukhanov passed away 08.12.2022, 16:1842551Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker 09.12.2022, 10:2742501Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania 08.12.2022, 15:0639801President to chair enlarged session of Government Dec 12 09.12.2022, 09:4339156Temirtay Izbastin relieved of his post of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria 08.12.2022, 14:0138561Kazakhstan ready to step up healthcare cooperation with EU 16.11.2022, 15:2961351President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty 22.11.2022, 13:1158086Kazakh capital enters ranking of Smart Centres Index 29.11.2022, 14:5755211Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece 25.11.2022, 15:1255046University of Calgary to open its branch in Semey 29.11.2022, 09:5153916Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana