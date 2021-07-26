Kazakhstan 19th in Tokyo Olympics medal tally with one bronze

IMAGES | OLYMPIC.KZ

Kazakhstan won its first medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games underway in Japan on Saturday, Sports.kz reported.





Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched bronze in Men’s - 60 kg event.





Kazakhstan is ranked 19th in the overall medal tally of the Tokyo Olympics along with Estonia, France, Indonesia, Israel, Mexico, Mongolia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine.





China dominates the overall medal standing with three gold and one bronze medals. Ranked second is Italy. Japan rounds out the top 3 with one gold and one silver. South Korea is placed fourth with one gold and two bronze medals.









