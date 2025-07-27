This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan bags 3 bronze medals at WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025
relevant news
Rybakina/Raducanu reach Washington doubles semifinal
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan adds 2 more bronze medals at Summer Universiade 2025
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tennis: Rybakina eases past Mboko into Washington singles quarterfinals
Rybakina saw off Victoria Mboko of Canada, ranked 88th, after winning two sets 6-3, 7-5 in the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s singles second round.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Team Kazakhstan hauls first gold medal at 2025 FISU World Summer University Games
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina into Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles quarterfinal
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin in world artistic swimming Top-10
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, China enhance cooperation in Paralympic sports
We are honored to meet the delegation of the Chinese Federation of Disabled Persons and the National Paralympic Committee of China led by Cheng Kai. I am confident that this visit will become an important step towards strengthening the bilateral cooperation, exchange of advanced practice and creation of new opportunities for disabled athletes in our countries," President of the National Paralympic Committee Kairat Boranbayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan wins 13 medals at U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.07.2025, 17:30Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days 22.07.2025, 23:5741461Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title 22.07.2025, 18:1937531Bibisara Assaubayeva officially awarded FIDE GM title 21.07.2025, 23:1134916Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan 21.07.2025, 12:3434651Kazakh President signs into law allied relations treaty with Kyrgyzstan 27.06.2025, 18:09221191President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 16:21217866Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 17:19198651Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 27.06.2025, 15:23182041Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub 03.07.2025, 22:38178541Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization