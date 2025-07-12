Kazakhstan bags 3 medals at Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

Images | olympic.kz

Team Kazakhstan earned three more medals on Day 6 of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.





Kazakhstani Ansar Tursynbek claimed the men’s 94 kg silver after lifting a total of 326 kg (144 kg in snatch and 182 kg in clean and jerk).





Another Kazakhstani Matvey Makrushin added a silver medal to Kazakhstan’s medal tally with a total lift of 331 kg (148 kg in snatch and 183 in clean and jerk) in the men’s 100 kg event.





Sanzhar Zholday of Kazakhstan settled for the men’s 110 kg bronze with a result of 340 kg (155kg in snatch and 185 in clean and jerk).