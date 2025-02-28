Kazakhstan claims 2nd win at Asian Water Polo Championship

Images | Olympic.kz

The 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship is ongoing in Zhaoqing, China, where the Kazakhstan women's team has claimed their second victory of the tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.





In their second match, the Kazakh team secured a dominant 25-6 victory over Hong Kong.





It is worth noting that six teams are competing in the women's category at the championship, with each team playing against one another in a round-robin format.





As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has defeated Singapore in the first match, which ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of the Kazakh water polo swimmers.