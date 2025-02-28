26.02.2025, 19:01 17816
Kazakhstan claims 2nd win at Asian Water Polo Championship
Images | Olympic.kz
The 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship is ongoing in Zhaoqing, China, where the Kazakhstan women's team has claimed their second victory of the tournament, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In their second match, the Kazakh team secured a dominant 25-6 victory over Hong Kong.
It is worth noting that six teams are competing in the women's category at the championship, with each team playing against one another in a round-robin format.
As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has defeated Singapore in the first match, which ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of the Kazakh water polo swimmers.
26.02.2025
Kazakhstan's Oralbay and Nurdauletov secure 1st wins at International Boxing Tournament Strandja in Bulgaria
Tell a friendKazakhstan's boxers Aibek Oralbay and Bekzad Nurdauletov successfully started their performance at the now-running 76th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2025 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz. Oralbay (+92kg) knocked out Pakistan's Abdul Wahab Tahir in the first round. Nurdauletov (86kg) also earned a quick win in the first round, defeating World Youth Champion Akmaljon Isroilov from Uzbekistan. Earlier, Nurbek Oralbay (86kg) secured a victory over Manuel Zhechev from Bulgaria. As reported earlier, two Kazakhstani boxers have secured a victory at the Uzbekistan Elite National Championships in Tashkent.
25.02.2025
Kazakhstan secures 1st win at Asian Water Polo Championship in Zhaoqing
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan's women's water polo team successfully started its performance at the 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship in Zhaoqing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan faced Singapore in the first match, which ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of Kazakh water polo swimmers.
It is worth noting that six teams are competing in the women's category at the championship, with each team playing against one another in a round-robin format.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has secured five gold medals at the Asian Open Schools Invitational (AOSI) Swimming Championships Bangkok 2025 held in Thailand.
25.02.2025
Kazakh para cyclists pocket gold at Asian championships
Kazakhstan’s Kirill Ilyukevich (stoker) and Anton Lavrentyev (pilot) claimed gold at the Asian Para Track Championships, having covered men’s 4km distance in 4:36.708, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
Silver and bronze medals were won by Malaysian athletes.
As for the women’s team, Zhuldyz Kainarova (stoker) and Polina Bratchikova (pilot) took a silver medal, having covered the distance within 3:55.816.
Earlier, on the first day of competition, the Kazakh para-athletes won a bronze medal in a team sprint event.
The Asian Para Track Championships ongoing in Malaysia from February 21 to 27, has brought together more than 250 para cyclists from 16 Asian states.
Team Kazakhstan includes six athletes.
24.02.2025
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin claims sensational gold at ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Poland
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin has claimed a sensational gold medal at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating held from February 21 to 23 in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The 22-year-old Kazakh athlete finished first in men’s 500m with the highest result of 34.52.
Canadian Laurent Dubreil took silver in 34.70, and Marek Kania from Poland seized bronze medal having finished third in 34.76.
It should be reminded that Koshkin came second in the men’s 100m sprint at the recent 2025 Asian Games in Harbin.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi won a gold medal in the individual all-around event at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.
23.02.2025
Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi grabs gold at Cottbus World Cup
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi claimed gold in the individual all-around event at the 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani came in first after scoring 14.133 points in the men’s all-around event, followed by Kazuki Minami of Japan with 13.666 points and Niccolo Vannucchi of Italy - 13.533 points.
Earlier it was reported that Mikhail Shaidorov had become the second Kazakhstani to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships after Denis Ten did it in 2015.
22.02.2025
Mikhail Shaidorov becomes Four Continents champion, first Kazakhstani to claim the title after 10 years
Mikhail Shaidorov became the second Kazakhstani to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships after Denis Ten did it in 2015, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Shaidorov produced a personal best to claim the men’s title at the 2025 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea.
Mikhail earned 190.37 points in the men’s free skate and overall 285.10.
Coming in second was Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea with 265.02 points. Jimmy Ma of the US was third after scoring 245.01 points.
Another Kazakhstan came in 19th with a result of 166.34.
Mikhail Shaidorov became the second Kazakhstani to win the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships after Denis Ten won the 2015 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships title.
Elizabet Tursynbayeva claimed silver in the women’s singles event at the 2019 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.
14.02.2025
Kazakhstan ends 2025 Asian Winter Games with 20 medals
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan
Team Kazakhstan finished the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games in 4th place overall with 20 medals, including four gold, nine silver and seven bronze ones, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
China came out on top in the Asian Winter Games medal count in Harbin, with 85 medals, including 32 gold, 27 silver and 26 bronze ones. Coming in second was South Korea with 16 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze medals. With 37 medals, Japan rounds out the top three.
Team Kazakhstan made up of 137 athletes finished the 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games with 20 medals, including four gold, nine silver and seven bronze ones, placing the country in 4th place overall.
The closing ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games is scheduled for Friday night.
Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh men's ice hockey team claimed gold at the 2025 Asian Winter Games.
12.02.2025
2025 Asian Winter Games: Kazakhstan brings its total medal count to 13
Images | Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry
Kazakhstan claimed three gold, six silver and four bronze medals at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin as of February 11, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
On Tuesday, Kazakh athletes added two gold, one silver and one bronze medals to the country’s tally.
Kazakh Sherzod Khashirbayev and Roman Ivanov won historic gold in the Freestyle Skiing Men's Aerials Synchro finals on February 11.
Ayana Zholdas and Ardana Makhanova bagged bronze in the Women’s Aerials Synchro.
Vladislav Kireyev crossed the finish line in the Men’s 10 Sprint, while another Kazakh skier Vladislav Kireyev took home silver.
Notably, Kazakhstan’s women's curling team secured its third win after defeating Qatar in the round-robin session 10 match of the 2025 Winter Asian Games in Harbin.
