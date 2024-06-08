This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan claims mixed relay gold at Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty
relevant news
Yeldos Smetov wins right to become Kazakhstan representative at 2024 Paris Olympics
It is my hope that he will prepare adequately for the Paris event and represent Kazakhstan successfully," one of the judges at the event Bakhyt Matyshev noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19-year-old Kazakh athlete wins world championship in traditional archery
The international tournament "Fetih Kupası" is one of the largest competitions in traditional archery. We can say that successful performance and victory in this competition is one of the coveted trophies of all Kazakh archers. The tournament-event has been taking place in Türkiye for 12 years. Kazakhstani athletes have been participating in it since 2017, but before that Kazakhstan had not won it. This year our athletes reached the finals: 4 girls and 4 men. In the final, Aykorkem Batikhan met with the strongest archer in Türkiye and defeated him with a score of 5:4. The victory of Aykorkem is a great achievement for our entire team," said the head coach of the Kazakhstan national traditional archery team, Dias Akhmetov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani Popko cruises into ATP Challenger Vicenza quarterfinals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Gennady Golovkin joins IOC Olympism365 Commission
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstanis secure 3 medals at Youth World Weightlifting Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Alexander Bublik hits new career high ranking of world No. 17
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nicolas Vinokurov wins the fifth stage of Tour of Japan
Today was a tough stage. I initially went to a breakaway which was later joined by Max (Walker) and we were like 15 riders. We rode all the laps of the race in the break and with 50 kilometers to go, we decided that the group was too big, and we needed to try to split it. Max and I us started attacking, and after each lap, fewer and fewer riders remained in the pack. By the final lap, there were four of us left. The peloton caught us on the final lap. With one kilometer to go, I thought the race was over for me, but seeing that the group had slowed down a bit, I decided to try to attack again. In the last uphill 300 meters, I gave it my all, pushed as hard as I could, and I’m very happy that I managed to win today. It’s a great day for the team," - said Nicolas Vinokurov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Team Kazakhstan secures berth in 2024 Asia/ Oceania Juniors Davis Cup Finals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
03.06.2024, 16:53Mayor Dossayev reported to President on social and economic development of Almaty 03.06.2024, 11:5647221"Taldykorgan - Ust-Kamenogorsk" road modernization to be completed in late 2024 04.06.2024, 13:4730101Kazakh flag is regarded worldwide as a symbol of unity and solidarity, President 05.06.2024, 20:42Issues of Gender Equality, Countering Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry26981Issues of Gender Equality, Countering Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking were Discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry 03.06.2024, 10:3625346Kazakhstan and the United States Discussed Issues of Strategic Partnership 10.05.2024, 18:41Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence95591Police open criminal case against ex-counselor at Kazakh embassy in the UAE after his wife's allegations of violence 22.05.2024, 12:2289286"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims 22.05.2024, 10:1688276First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region 22.05.2024, 09:3983886UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days 31.05.2024, 16:2782736Hundreds of companies and educational facilities join ECO Netwok project across Kazakhstan