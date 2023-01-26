25.01.2023, 16:14 3871
Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
sports.kz
Kazakhstan’s Zhasmin Kizatova clinched gold at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
Kizatova defeated Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan in the Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) final by the split judge’ decision. Zokirova settled for silver.
Kazakhstan’s Moldir Toikova (Women’s Light Fly (48-50kg), Anel Sakysh (Women’s Bantam (52-54kg), Viktoriya Grefeyeva (Women’s Feather (54-57kg), Shakhnaz Issayeva (Women’s Light (57-60kg), Nazerke Serik (Women’s Light Welter (60-63kg), Aknar Ichshanova (Women’s Welter (63-66kg), and Dana Diday (Women’s Middle (70-75kg) all took home bronze earlier.

25.01.2023
Rybakina to play vs Azarenka in 2023 Australian Open semifinals
ktf.kz
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (25th in WTA rankings) will hold on Thursday her semifinal match against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (ranked 24th) at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.
The match will kick off at 02:30pm Astana time.
Earlier, during the tournament, Rybakina defeated Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ranked 48th) - 7:5, 6:3, Slovenian Kaja Juvan (ranked 104th) - 6:2, 6:1, American Danielle Collins (ranked 11th) - 6:2, 5:7, 6:2, Polish Iga Swiatek (ranked 1st) - 6:4, 6:4, and Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko (ranked 17th) - 6:2, 6:4.

24.01.2023
Rybakina storms again into Grand Slam semifinals
ktf.kz
23-year-old Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan played against 25-year-old Elena Ostapenko from Latvia in the Australian Open 2023 quarterfinals. The match held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park lasted for 1 hour and 21 minutes, and ended with Rybakina’s win - 6:2, 6:4, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
During the match, Rybakina hit nine aces, made three double faults and converted four break points of six (67%).
In semifinals, Elena will face the winner of Jessica Pegula (U.S.) - Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) match.
It bears to remind that last year saw Elena Rybakina taking the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles title in London, making her the first Kazakhstani to win the coveted Grand Slam.

23.01.2023
President congratulates Kazakh team on successful performance at 2023 FISU Games
sports.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s team on successful performance at the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, the U.S., Akorda press office reported.
Your victorious performance has become a gift for all your fans. You have worthily represented our country at this sport event, demonstrating high skill level, talent and a will to win. You have justified the expectations of the fans amid tough competition, having won medals of all classes. This is also a merit of the coaches of our athletes. Our country creates all conditions for the development of mass and children’s sport. The remarkable performance of the national team at the World University Games sets a good example for thousands of our young fellow citizens," the telegram of congratulation reads.
The President wished further success to the Kazakh team.
The university team of Kazakhstan won 11 medals at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games.
Source: kazinform

23.01.2023
Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games
The athletes won three gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the event
Sports.kz
Kazakh team grabbed 11 medals at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Winter University Games, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
The athletes won three gold, four silver and four bronze medals at the event.
Gold medalists are biathletes Vadim Kurales and Bekentay Turlubekov, as well flying skier Danil Vassilyev.
Silver medals were won by biathlete Alexander Mukhin, flying skiers Danil Vassilyev and Sergey Tkachenko (team event), short-trackers in mixed team relay (Yana Khan, Malika Yermek, Alina Azhgaliyeva, Alisher Abulkatimov, Adil Galiakhmetov and Yerkebulan Shamukhanov).
Biathlete Alexander Mukhin, skier Kseniya Shalygina, and women’s ski team (Aisha Rakisheva, Nadezhda Stepashkina and Kseniya Shalygina), as well as men’s ice hockey team took bronze medals.

19.01.2023
Kazakhstan wins 3rd gold medal at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
Kazakhstani biathlete Bekentay Turlubekov clinched gold at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games
Kazakhstani biathlete Bekentay Turlubekov clinched gold at the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
The team consisting of Alexander Mukhin, Kirill Bauer, Vadim Kurales and Bekentay Turlubekov competed in men’s biathlon 10K sprint.
Turlubekov clocked the distance in 27 minutes 51.5 seconds missing no target. American athlete Bjorn Westervelt claimed silver lagging only 8.3 seconds behind. The bronze medal also went to the Kazakh biathlete - Alexander Mukhin - who finished third with the result of 28 minutes 13.7 seconds.
Biathlon. Men’s 10km sprint
1. Bekentay Turlubekov (Kazakhstan) 27:51.5 (0+0)
2. Bjorn Westervelt (U.S.) +8.3 (1+1)
3. Alexander Mukhin (Kazakhstan) +22.2 (0+2)

16.01.2023
FISU 2023 Games: Kazakhstan shoots 15 pucks into British team’s net
icehockey.kz
Kazakhstan’s men’s ice hockey team had another match against Great Britain at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
The match ended with a score 15:1 in favor of the Kazakh team.
Earlier, the Kazakh hockey players overwhelmed South Korean (5:1) and Hungarian (9:1) teams.
As reported, 78 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.
The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

13.01.2023
Kazakhstan to host 2023 Astana Meeting World Indoor Tour
It is expected to bring together some 30 athletes from the U.S., Portugal, Brazil, Ethiopia, Morocco, Cuba, and other countries.
On January 23 the Kazakh capital city will play a host to the 2023 Astana Meeting World Indoor Tour, the Kazakh Federation’s press service reports.
The World Athletics Indoor Tour is an annual series of indoor track and field meetings, held since 2016.
It is expected to bring together some 30 athletes from the U.S., Portugal, Brazil, Ethiopia, Morocco, Cuba, and other countries. The prize money for each discipline of the program makes USD 4,000.
Source: kazinform

12.01.2023
3 Kazakhstani tennis players to compete in 2023 Australian Open main singles draw
The main draw of the 2023 Australian Open which kicked off on January 16, has been revealed.
The main draw of the 2023 Australian Open which kicked off on January 16, has been revealed, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina ranked 23rd in the world will take on Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the opening round. World number 51 of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva will clash with Romanian Sorana Cirstea.
The only Kazakhstani male player in the main draw Alexander Bublik (ranked 36th by ATP) will vie against Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Both Mikhail Kukushkin and Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan lost their chance of propelling to the main draw of the Grand Slam after losing their respective matches in the qualifying event.
The men and women’s doubles draw will be revealed later.

