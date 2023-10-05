This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan clinches gymnastics silver at 19th Asian Games
relevant news
Asian Games: the Kazakhstan team has 5 gold, 10 silver and 32 bronze medals
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Cyclist Alexey Lutsenko claims 5th gold for Kazakhstan at 19th Asian Games
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s canoe double event in Hangzhou
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh athletes won two more bronze medals at the Asian Games
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan wins triathlon bronze in Hangzhou
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani fencers 2nd in 2023 Asian Games event
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan pockets 3rd gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19th Asian Games: Shooter Zukhra Irnazarova brings 2nd gold for Kazakh team
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.10.2023, 00:23Jordan's TAG Global interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan 29.09.2023, 15:3262276New CEO of Kazatomprom appointed 29.09.2023, 13:4561021Several large investment projects discussed by Government 28.09.2023, 20:4352026Alikhan Smailov holds Baiterek Holding's Board of Directors meeting 28.09.2023, 14:1248401Kazakhstan pockets 3rd gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou 30.09.2023, 09:4048171Kazakhstan wins triathlon bronze in Hangzhou 13.09.2023, 11:03107566Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.9% in 8 months 13.09.2023, 12:39103296Kazakhstan plans to increase IT services exports to $1 bln by 2026 19.09.2023, 09:09100371Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa 15.09.2023, 12:04A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China98131A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China 21.09.2023, 10:5896586CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY