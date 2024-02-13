Kazakhstan grabs gold at International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2024

Images | ktf.kz

Tell a friend

World no. 5 Elena Rybakina advanced to the semifinal of the Abu Dhabi Open singles, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





The Kazakhstani stunned Cristina Bucșa of Spain, ranked 74th in the world, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and four minutes.





Rybakina is to take on Russian Liudmila Samsonova, world’s no. 15, in the semifinal of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi.