Kazakhstan hockey players keep lead at 2019 Universiade

Photo: Kazinform News Agency

The Kazakhstan men's ice hockey team has secured another victory at the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade in Russia.

In the previous matches, the Kazakh players defeated the national teams of Latvia (10-1) and Sweden (5-0).

With 9 points in Group B, Kazakhstan shares the first place with Canada, outstripping Switzerland, Latvia, Sweden, and Great Britain.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.