Kazakhstan hosts Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

The Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships of Kazakhstan kicked off in Shymkent, Olympic.kz reports.





It brings together 52 teams from around the country. 250 participants are expected to compete in individual all-around and 61 teams are to vie for top honors in group competitions.





The championships will last until May 21. It is held without fans in attendance.













