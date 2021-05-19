Kazakhstan hosts Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Olympic.kz
It brings together 52 teams from around the country. 250 participants are expected to compete in individual all-around and 61 teams are to vie for top honors in group competitions.
The championships will last until May 21. It is held without fans in attendance.
Source: Kazinform
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.