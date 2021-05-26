Kazakhstan Pistol Shooting Championship kicks off in Almaty

The Kazakhstan Pistol Shooting Championship has kicked off in Almaty city earlier today, Olympic.kz reports.





The championship brought together teams representing six regions of the country.





In total, 140 shooters are vying for medals at the event.





The Kazakhstan Pistol Shooting Championship in Almaty is set to run through May 28.













