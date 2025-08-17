Kazakhstan pockets 2 bronze at Asian Canoe Slalom Championships in China

Images | ktf.kz

Tell a friend

World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced to the fourth round of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S., Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.





The Kazakhstani tennis player secured her spot in the Round of 16 with a 4:6, 6:3, 7:5 victory over Belgium’s Elise Mertens (ranked 12th by the WTA). The match lasted two hours and twelve minutes.





Rybakina fired 11 aces, made nine double faults, and converted three of her eight break-point chances.





Next in Cincinnati, Rybakina will take on home favorite Madison Keys (WTA No. 6) for a spot in the quarterfinals.