Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina advances to semis of WTA 500 tournament in Germany

World No.4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has reached to the semifinal of the 2024 Porsche Grand Prix Open in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.





Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy, ranked 14th in the world, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the WTA Stuttgart Open 2024.





The Kazakhstani is to face off against the winner of the match Iga Świątek of Poland vs Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in the semifinal of the tournament.