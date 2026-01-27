26.01.2026, 20:21 4576

Kazakhstan's Kurmangaliyev pockets 2 medals at WTT Youth Star Contender in Qatar

Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan claimed two medals at the international WTT Youth Star Contender tournament in Doha, Qatar, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the singles event, Kurmangaliyev won five matches and progressed to the semifinals, where he lost to India’s Abhinandh Pradhivadhi, a silver medalist at the World Youth Team Championships. As a result, the Kazakhstani table tennis player claimed a bronze medal.

Kurmangaliyev also claimed third place in the doubles event, representing Kazakhstan alongside Lithuania’s Ignas Sisanovas.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

23.01.2026, 21:10 27931

Kazakhstan’s Gorodko enters World Cup Moguls top 5 in two events

Kazakhstan’s Gorodko enters World Cup Moguls top 5 in two events
Images | olympic.kz
The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has released an interim ranking of the top athletes in the Freestyle Moguls World Cup, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

In the women’s competition, Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Gorodko has moved into the overall top ten following the completed stages of the season.

In the lead-up to the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gorodko stands 5th in moguls with 150 points and 5th in parallel moguls with 45 points.

Gorodko is placed sixth in the overall World Cup standings with a total of 195 points.

Notably, three World Cup stages are still scheduled after the Olympic Games, with one set to take place in Almaty.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

23.01.2026, 09:10 27686

Alexandra Skorokhodova of Kazakhstan claims gold at Alpine Skiing Tournament in Italy

Alexandra Skorokhodova of Kazakhstan claims gold at Alpine Skiing Tournament in Italy
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Skorokhodova claimed victory at the FIS Alpine Skiing Tournament held in Pozza di Fassa, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Skorokhodova won the gold medal in the women’s slalom with a time of 1:39.67.

Spain’s June Iturbe Garitano Iturbe took silver, followed by American Emma Guggenheimer in third.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

21.01.2026, 18:35 40701

Nazerke Bolatbek earns bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Qatar

Nazerke Bolatbek earns bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Qatar
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Nazerke Bolatbek claimed a bronze medal in the U-13 category at the major international WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Doha, Qazinform News Agency reports.

During the tournament, the Kazakhstani athlete recorded three victories before her run came to an end in the semifinals, where she was defeated by Egypt’s Zaki Malak.

The WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Doha is one of the major international youth competitions, attracting promising table tennis players from various countries and serving as an important platform for young talents to gain international experience.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

20.01.2026, 21:16 46001

Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins at start of Australian Open 2026

Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins at start of Australian Open 2026
Images | ktf.kz
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan played her opening match at the first Grand Slam tournament of the 2026 season, the Australian Open, Qazinform News Agency reports.

In the first round, Rybakina faced Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan, ranked 100th in the WTA standings, and lived up to expectations by dominating on court to secure a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory in just 72 minutes.

Rybakina recorded two aces, committed seven double faults, and converted seven of 10 break points, while Juvan hit one ace, made six double faults, and converted four of nine break points during the match.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.01.2026, 21:02 84111

Kazakhstan not to host 2027 FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships

At the January 9 meeting of the Council of the International Ski Federation (FIS), important decisions were taken, Qazinform News Agency reports.

In particular, the meeting approved the venues for the upcoming world championships.

Thus, the 2027 FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships, which was initially scheduled to take place in Shchuchinsk, Akmola region of Kazakhstan, has been decided to be relocated to another country.

Besides playing host to one of the highlights of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, next season Otepää, in Estonia, will host the FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships 2027 as a replacement to Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan," a statement reads.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

15.01.2026, 12:01 84461

Tokayev receives Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation

Tokayev receives Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Johan Eliasch, President of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), akorda.kz reports.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and FIS. President Tokayev noted that more than 85,000 people in Kazakhstan practice skiing on regular basis. The country has modern infrastructure, including ski resorts, cross-country trails, and international-level ice arenas. Paid a special attention to preparations for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

The FIS President expressed his gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his commitment to promoting sport, highlighting the good results of Kazakhstani athletes at prestigious international competitions. He also commended the socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan.

The discussions covered the partnership in the fields of as expertise exchange, athlete training as well as coach and referee education.

In recognition of his contribution to the development of skiing and snowboard sport in Kazakhstan, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev awarded Johan Eliasch the Order of Dostyk II degree.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

14.01.2026, 20:45 96241

Kazakhstan's Skorokhodova claims gold at Junior Alpine Ski World Championships in Italy

Kazakhstan's Skorokhodova claims gold at Junior Alpine Ski World Championships in Italy
Images | olympic.kz
Alexandra Skorokhodova of Kazakhstan won the Junior Alpine Ski World Championships in Pozza di Fassa, Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports.

Participating in the giant slalom event, the Kazakhstani athlete won the gold medal.

Simone St-Pierre of Canada finished second, while Noelle Roth of the United States took bronze.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

12.01.2026, 17:58 123031

Kazakhstani skiers win 2 medals at Azerbaijan Open

Kazakhstan's Xeniya Berezhnaya and Dalel Tolkunova claimed the top spots at the Azerbaijan Open in Qusar, demonstrating the high level of preparation of Kazakhstan’s national alpine skiing team, Qazinform News Agency cites the International Ski Federation.

On the final day, the slalom races took place, with Kazakhstan’s national team delivering an impressive performance. Xeniya Berezhnaya claimed the gold medal, finishing first among 25 competitors from various countries, while Dalel Tolkunova secured silver, just behind her teammate. The bronze medal was won by Uzbekistan’s Kseniya Grigoryeva.

The Azerbaijan Open, the country’s first international alpine skiing tournament, brought together athletes from several nations and included multiple alpine disciplines. The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation in cooperation with the Shahdag Tourism Center, in accordance with the FIS calendar.

The tournament featured 25 female athletes from 12 countries. Kazakhstan’s team consisted of three competitors, with the third member, Mariya Grigorieva, finishing in the middle of the standings.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed