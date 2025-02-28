Kazakhstan's Oralbay and Nurdauletov secure 1st wins at International Boxing Tournament Strandja in Bulgaria

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan's boxers Aibek Oralbay and Bekzad Nurdauletov successfully started their performance at the now-running 76th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2025 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz. Oralbay (+92kg) knocked out Pakistan's Abdul Wahab Tahir in the first round. Nurdauletov (86kg) also earned a quick win in the first round, defeating World Youth Champion Akmaljon Isroilov from Uzbekistan. Earlier, Nurbek Oralbay (86kg) secured a victory over Manuel Zhechev from Bulgaria. As reported earlier, two Kazakhstani boxers have secured a victory at the Uzbekistan Elite National Championships in Tashkent.

