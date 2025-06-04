03.06.2025, 17:44 3931
Kazakhstan’s Ovchinnikova wins gold at international tournament in Greece
Images
Kazakhstani athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova clinched gold in the high jump event at the Venizeleia-Chania International Meeting in Chania, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Ovchinnikova cleared 190 cm in her best attempt.
Notably, this result would have earned her first place at the recent Asian Championships in Gumi, but she was not selected for the national team.
Tatiana Gusin of Greece took second place with a jump of 188 cm, while Styliana Ioannidou from Cyprus claimed bronze, also clearing 188 cm.
As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has grabbed six medals at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.
