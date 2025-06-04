Kazakhstan’s Ovchinnikova wins gold at international tournament in Greece

Images | xds-astana.com

XDS Astana Team rider Lorenzo Fortunato claimed the King of the Mountains title and stepped onto the podium in the blue jersey (Maglia Azzurra), as the 108th edition of the Grand Tour Giro d’Italia came to an end in Italy, the press service of the Kazakh team reports.





His teammate Christian Scaroni finished second in the mountain classification.





I dedicate this Maglia Azzurra, this victory in the mountain classification, to my family, to my wife who is always by my side, supporting me through the toughest times and moments of joy. This victory is also for my team, which has given me incredible support throughout the season. I want to thank the whole team - my teammates, fellow riders, and all the staff - for these past three weeks. After I took the jersey following Stage 3, the thought came to me - why not fight for the mountain classification? Of course, this required huge support from the whole squad, and every day we had to give 100 per cent, because in Grand Tours everything can change in just one day. Every day, I and all the guys gave it our all, and in the end, it worked out - today, I’m on the podium in Rome wearing the blue jersey! What could be better?, said Lorenzo Fortunato, who also was awarded as the most combative rider of the Giro d’Italia.





XDS Astana Team also made headlines with a brilliant 1-2 finish on Stage 16 of the Giro: this time, Christian Scaronitook the win, with Lorenzo Fortunato in second place.





In addition to these successes, XDS Astana Team riders claimed two more podium finishes and achieved nine Top-10 stage results throughout the race.