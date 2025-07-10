07.07.2025, 14:00 15746
Kazakhstan's Prozorova claims 2 medals at 2025 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstani weightlifter Xeniya Prozorova became the winner of the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships ongoing in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh athlete topped the podium in the women’s 58kg weight division lifting a total of 194 (89+105) kg and confirming the Asian record in the snatch.
With the same result she claimed silver at the Junior Championships.
Asian Championships U17
- Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) - 194 (89+105)
- Qiuyi Rao (China) - 187 (86+101)
- Marjona Abdumutalova (Uzbekistan) - 182 (80+102)
Asian Championships U20
- Chen Guan Ling (Taipei) - 209 (93+116)
- Xeniya Prozorova (Kazakhstan) - 194 (89+105)
- Hà Thị Xiên (Vietnam) - 193 (87+106)
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
