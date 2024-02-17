16.02.2024, 10:31 3336
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina cruises into WTA 1000 tournament semis in Doha
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.
Rybakina seeded 3rd at the tournament stunned world №19 Canadian Leylah Fernandez in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 coming back from 1:4 down in the first set. The match lasted for 1 h 35 minutes.
In the semifinal the Kazakhstani will face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
In the other side of the draw world №1 Iga Swiatek will take on Czech Karolina Pliskova.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
15.02.2024, 22:42 5646
Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan beats world no.7 Holger Rune of Denmark at ATP 500 tennis event
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
World’s 57th tennis player Alexander Shevchenko, representing Kazakhstan since 2024, stunned world no.7 Danish Holger Rune in the second round of the ATP 500 singles tennis tournament in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani Alexander Shevchenko defeated world no.7 Danish Holger Rune 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Rotterdam Open. During the match, the Kazakhstan hit six aces and saved two break points out of three. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and 37 minutes.
Alexander Shevchenko is to take on Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, ranked 13th in the world, in the quarterfinal of the tournament.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.02.2024, 17:47 5501
Sports Minister unhappy with number of Kazakhstan’s Olympic licenses
Tell a friend
Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev admitted Kazakhstan had earned few Olympic licenses ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It’s hard to talk about the expectations [of the upcoming Olympics], because at this point the only expectations we have are associated with the Olympic licenses. Unfortunately, there are only 19 licenses in eight sports. For instance, ahead of the Tokyo Olympics we had 30 licenses in 15 sports," Minister Marzhikpayev said on the sidelines of the meeting of the ministry’s board.
However, according to Yermek Marzhikpayev, there is still hope to improve that situation.
The minister expressed hope Kazakhstani athletes will be able to earn more Olympic berths as 70 qualification tournaments are ahead.
He added that Kazakhstan’s national team is usually represented by 100-110 athletes at the Olympic Games.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2024, 14:52 16371
Tour Colombia: Two stage wins and Top-10 in the General Classification after productive training camp
Images | Team’s official
Tell a friend
The Tour Colombia 2024 ended yesterday with another spectacular and explosive Stage 6, where two Astana Qazaqstan Team riders, Harold Tejada and Harold Martín López finished inside the Top-10 (5th and 6th places, respectively). This result allowed Tejada to take sixth place in the final General Classification of the race, Team’s official website reports.
Spending three weeks at the training camp earlier in January and February, Astana Qazaqstan Team ended this edition of the Tour Colombia with 2 stage wins (Harold Tejada - Stage 2, Mark Cavendish - Stage 4), one stage podium (Mark Cavendish - Stage 1), 5 stage Top-10 (Harold Martín López - Stages 2,6, Cees Bol - Stage 4, Harold Tejada - Stages 5,6) and the final Top-10 in the General Classification (Harold Tejada - 6th place).
We can only be happy with the outcome of the training camp and the race. We have spent four weeks in Colombia, first in Medellin and then in Paipa. I am really happy with the attitude of all riders who participated in this camp, including Yevgeniy Fedorov and Santiago Umba, who left Colombia earlier to take part in the European races. Logistically it was not easy at all but together with our Sports Director Mario Manzoni and all the staff we were able to build a nice program both for the sprinters and climbers, and our work went quite perfectly. We did a very nice race even if competing on 2000 meters above the sea level was not easy at all for the European guys. We got two stage wins with Harold Tejada and Mark Cavendish and also Harold took a good sixth place in the General Classification. I think that after these four weeks in Colombia all the guys are ready to start their season in Europe. I believe we did the right decision to bring our team here for the training camp and after a huge amount of job which has been done here we are looking forward to perform well in the following races", - explained Vasilis Anastopoulos, Head of Performance of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
We had a great time here in Colombia, both during the training camp and the race. I am so happy with such a good start of the season for me but also for the team. This year the level of Tour Colombia was so high, and it was so nice that our team was able to fight in every single stage here, to get two wins and to fight for the General Classification. I am proud with my team and with the way I started my fifth season with Astana Qazaqstan Team. I want to thank all the guys for their help and support during the race and also our directors and all the staff for three weeks of the training camp. Indeed, we did a lot of work there and now it is time to come to Europe and to continue pushing hard in every race. For me, personally, it was a very good time spent here in my country, I was happy to race again in Colombia and also to take my first win as a professional rider. I hope our team will come back to Tour Colombia next year as it was something special", - said Harold Tejada.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2024, 11:45 18081
Kazakhstan grabs gold at International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2024
Images | Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry
Tell a friend
Kazakh boxers won one gold, one silver and one bronze medals at the anniversary 75th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2024 held in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Kazakh Dulat Bekbauov (67 kg) beat India’s Rajat 3:2 to win gold.
Sanzhar Tashkenbay lost to another Indian boxer Amit Panghal 0:5 in the men's 51kg final bout to secure silver.
Turssynbai Kulakhmet took home bronze.
The 75th International Boxing Tournament Strandja 2024 brought together 178 boxers from 28 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.02.2024, 09:34 18251
Elena Rybakina wins Abu Dhabi Open title
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World No.5 won the second WTA title of the season beating Russia’s Daria Kasatkina World No. 14 at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.
En route to the victory, Rybakina defeated Danielle Collins of the U.S. 4:6, 6:3, 6:3, Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6:1, 6:4 and Russia's Liudmila Samsonova 6:0, 4:6, 6:2.
A few words from the champ 🎤— wta (@WTA) February 11, 2024
Elena Rybakina 🏆 #MubadalaAbuDhabiOpen pic.twitter.com/r4mZCTgQZW
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2024, 20:45 25401
Rybakina storms into semifinal of WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
World no. 5 Elena Rybakina advanced to the semifinal of the Abu Dhabi Open singles, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani stunned Cristina Bucșa of Spain, ranked 74th in the world, 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the tournament. The match between the two players lasted for one hour and four minutes.
Rybakina is to take on Russian Liudmila Samsonova, world’s no. 15, in the semifinal of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2024, 10:34 25596
Tour Colombia. Mark Cavendish opens score with Stage 4 win
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Tell a friend
Astana Qazaqstan’s Mark Cavendish opened his winning score in 2024 with a nice bunch sprint victory in Stage Four of the Tour Colombia in Zipaquirá. Cavendish won after a phenomenal lead-out of Harold Tejada, Alexey Lutsenko, Michael Mørkøv and Cees Bol as the last wheel. Also, a huge work of Harold Martín López in front during the whole day has to be noticed, Team’s official website reports.
I’m speechless. I was lined up behind my boys in the final kilometer and knew I couldn’t let them down. They were phenomenal. Not just in the final, but the whole day. After a split in the peloton over a climb, they chased with ferocity and heart, along with Movistar Team for 70km to make sure we got our sprint. The belief and passion they showed for our team brings tears to my eyes. I’m so proud we could get another stage win here in Colombia. To sprint against Fernando Gaviria in his home country was special too. He was coming so fast, and after the work of both our teams, I was delighted to share the podium with him", - said Mark Cavendish.
On paper it was an easy stage and we tried to control it. But with a climb in the middle of the stage the peloton divided in a few groups with Mark riding with the sprinters two minutes behind the front group. Alexey Lutsenko and Harold Martín López did absolutely fabulous job, closing two minutes in just 30 km and bringing Mark Cavendish back in front. In the lead-out we made a small change, leaving Cees Bol as the last wheel for Mark. In the first stage it was Mørkøv, but today he got a flat tire in a wrong moment and had to chase the group for a long time, spending a lot of energy. In general the lead-out train, all the guys worked out perfectly and Mark just finished the job with a solid victory. It was a great day for us as a team", - added Vasilis Anastopoulos, Head of Performance of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
After Stage 4 and ahead of the queen stage to Alto del Vino tomorrow Astana Qazaqstan’s Harold Tejada is still second in the General Classification, just 4 seconds behind the current race leader Rodrigo Contreras.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.02.2024, 18:28 29126
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at UAE SWAT Challenge 2024
Images | optimism.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s State Security Service team ‘Sardar’ claimed bronze at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 taken place on February 3-7 in Dubai, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
It is the first time the country has won honors in such a prestigious tournament.
The Kazakhstani team ‘Sardar’ lost only to the police squads from Dubai.
The country’s SWAT team demonstrated excellent tactical skills, strength and fortitude of spirit.
The UAE SWAT Challenge 2024 saw 80 teams from all round the world overcome obstacles, perform assault operations, free hostages, evacuate injured and shoot from various weapons.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
16.02.2024, 09:26COVID-19 cases on rise in Almaty 16.02.2024, 10:313186Kazakhstan’s Rybakina cruises into WTA 1000 tournament semis in Doha 16.02.2024, 08:493081Argentina records highest inflation in three decades 16.02.2024, 19:191801Busan is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan 16.02.2024, 11:171336Olzhas Bektenov urges Chevron to increase procurement of goods from Kazakhstan companies 12.02.2024, 10:40260318yo boy went missing amid snowstorm found alive 12.02.2024, 13:4823236A Pianist from Uzbekistan to Perform in the Capital 12.02.2024, 12:40Regions of Kazakhstan and the Ferghana Region of Uzbekistan are Expanding Industrial and Cultural Cooperation19396Regions of Kazakhstan and the Ferghana Region of Uzbekistan are Expanding Industrial and Cultural Cooperation 13.02.2024, 14:0119046New Ambassador of Serbia to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials 13.02.2024, 13:5919026Prospects of Kazakh-Austrian Cooperation Discussed at MFA 19.01.2024, 18:3186946Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 22.01.2024, 21:3079221Spain, Kazakhstan to co-organize Middle Corridor conference - Secretary of State 18.01.2024, 15:3276411Kazakhstan may reduce uranium production in 2024 18.01.2024, 12:0575891Almaty records highest jobless rate in Kazakhstan 30.01.2024, 14:2474136Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree on co-op in banking sector