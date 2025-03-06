Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev reaches quarterfinals at Thionville Open in France

Tell a friend

Paired with Slovak Lukas Pokorny, Kazakhstani tennis player Denis Yevseyev, reached the Men’s Doubles quarterfinals of the 2025 Thionville Open in France, Kazinform News Agency reports cites Sports.kz.





In the round of 16, Yevseyev and Pokorny faced the French duo of Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche, defeating them in two sets - 6:3, 7:6. The match lasted one hour and seventeen minutes, earning Yevseyev and Pokorny a spot in the quarterfinals.





The Kazakhstani tennis player (ranked 256th) will clash with Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg (ranked 253rd) in the first round of the singles event on the evening of March 4. The tournament’s money prize stands at 91,250 euros, with the winner receiving 12,980 euros and 75 ranking points.