Kazakhstan secures 1st win at Asian Water Polo Championship in Zhaoqing

Kazakhstan's women's water polo team successfully started its performance at the 2025 Asian Water Polo Championship in Zhaoqing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.





Team Kazakhstan faced Singapore in the first match, which ended with a score of 12:6 in favor of Kazakh water polo swimmers.





It is worth noting that six teams are competing in the women's category at the championship, with each team playing against one another in a round-robin format.





As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has secured five gold medals at the Asian Open Schools Invitational (AOSI) Swimming Championships Bangkok 2025 held in Thailand.