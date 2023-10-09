Kazakhstan secures 9th gold medal at Asian Games 2023  

Images | t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi

Karateka Kaisar Alpysbay won a gold medal for Kazakhstan in the men’s 60kg final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the Tourism and Sport Ministry of Kazakhstan.





The country has collected a total of 66 medals, including nine gold, 16 silver, and 41 bronze ones.





Earlier, Kazakhstani Assel Kanay won bronze in the karate event at the tournament.







