Kazakhstan shines at Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025

World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan played against Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Brisbane, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Rybakina faced Kimberly Birrell, ranked 61st by the WTA. After a slow start and trailing 1-3 behind, the Kazakhstani player fought back and clinched the first set victory with 6-3 score.





In the second set, Rybakina found herself trailing 1-5 behind, but once again, she staged a remarkable comeback, sealing the win with 7-6 (7-4). The match lasted one hour and twenty eight minutes.





With this victory, Kazakhstan took lead in the tie against Australia. Earlier, Yulia Putintseva dominated Maya Joint with a 6-2, 6-1 score.





Today, Zhibek Kulambayeva and Anna Danilina are set to play against Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez in the doubles event.





Colombia is also in the group, with the three teams battling for a spot in the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup.