Kazakhstan to host Judo Grand Slams in 2023-2026

Hagop Khajirian, the FIBA Executive Director for Asia and the Chief Executive Officer of the FIBA Asia Secretariat, and Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov met to discuss prospects for the development of basketball in Kazakhstan.





As stated there, FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, considers a possibility of opening its office in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry.





As of today there are 25 professional clubs backed by the state and sponsors. The number of Kazakhstanis playing basketball reached 400,000.





As Hagop Khajirian said Kazakhstan has the greatest potential among the Central Asian nations for the development of basketball. He confirmed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan as the Government also takes interest in promoting this sport. The Kazakh Minister noted the active cooperation with the FIBA will let Kazakhstani basketball embark on a new level.





FIBA brings together 212 National Basketball Federations from all over the world. It organizes international competitions, including World Cup and Olympics Basketball Tournaments.