06.02.2023
Kazakhstan to host Judo Grand Slams in 2023-2026
Images | gov.kz
Kazakh Judo Federation’s president Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev and president of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer signed a four-year contract to organize the Grand Slams in Kazakhstan in 2023-2026.
The sides signed the contract as part of the Paris Grand Slam 2023. At the Qazaqstan barysy Grand Slams over the next four years judokas will earn points to take part in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris and in Los Angeles in 2028.
It is a great pleasure and honour to sign this new contract for events in a country of sport, a country that brings new energy and technology. Kazakhstan has a large generation of youth and a big history in judo," Mr Vizer said during the signing ceremony.
As earlier reported, Kazakh Abiba Abazhukynova secured bronze in the women’s 48 kg final bout at the Paris Grand Slam 2023. Daniyar Shamshayev also added the second medal to the country’s tally winning bronze in the men’s 73 kg eight category. The Paris Grand Slam 2023 brought together 520 judokas from 82 nations.
Source: kazinform
relevant news
03.02.2023
FIBA to open its office in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Hagop Khajirian, the FIBA Executive Director for Asia and the Chief Executive Officer of the FIBA Asia Secretariat, and Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov met to discuss prospects for the development of basketball in Kazakhstan.
As stated there, FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, considers a possibility of opening its office in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry.
As of today there are 25 professional clubs backed by the state and sponsors. The number of Kazakhstanis playing basketball reached 400,000.
As Hagop Khajirian said Kazakhstan has the greatest potential among the Central Asian nations for the development of basketball. He confirmed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan as the Government also takes interest in promoting this sport. The Kazakh Minister noted the active cooperation with the FIBA will let Kazakhstani basketball embark on a new level.
FIBA brings together 212 National Basketball Federations from all over the world. It organizes international competitions, including World Cup and Olympics Basketball Tournaments.
02.02.2023
Kazakhstan wins big at World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakh field and track athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova won the gold medal in the women’s high jump leaping 1.90 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver in the Czech Republic, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.
Second comes Ukraine’s Yuliya Chumachenko with a 1.87 m leap.
30.01.2023
Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
Images | Sports.kz - Getty Images
The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its ranking of singles and doubles players after the Australian Open 2023 tournament, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.
Winner of the tournament Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus climbed three positions up and stands second after Iga Swiatek from Poland ranked 1st. Tunisian player Ons Jabeur is third.
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina who lost to Sabalenka in the final round, soared in the ranking by 15 positions and holds now the 10th line.
Another Kazakhstani player Yulia Putintseva won three positions in singles and now stands 44th.
As for doubles, Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic tops the ranking, U.S. player Coco Gauff is second, and another Czech athlete Barbora Krejcikova is third.
Kazakhstan’s best doubles player Anna Danilina lost ten positions and stands 24th. Meanwhile, Rybakina skyrocketed 70 lines up and is now 108th.
27.01.2023
Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin
Images | kazsports.kz
World’s two-time blitz champion Bibissara Assaubayeva created a sensation at the ongoing Chess Stars International Tournament in Moscow after beating hot favorite of the competition Sergey Karjakin in the Rapid, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Sports.
The Russian chess player ranks among the world’s top grandmasters with 2,739 points.
According to commentators, Bibisara defeated Karjakin despite his bright defense scheme. Their match has already become a decoration of the event, in terms of emotional content and results.
In her previous interviews, Bibisara said she wants to play vs. Sergey Karjakin and Teimour Radjabov.
In turn, the Russian grandmaster stated he is not ashamed of being defeated only once at the tournament.
I lost to the world champion who plays very well," he said after the match.
World’s best chess players including Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sergey Karjakin, Alexander Grischuk, Teimour Radjabov, Raunak Sadhwani, Francisco Vallejo, Vladislav Artemiev, Kateryna Lagno and others gathered at the event with the prize fund of RUB15 million.
The Rapid took place on January 24-26, and the Blitz will be held on January 28-30.
27.01.2023
Kazakhstan's Rybakina claims the Queen of Aces title at AO2023
Elena Rybakina hit 11 aces in the women's singles matches at the now-running Australian Open
Australian Open 2023 organizers pointed out the achievements of Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina as she progressed to the Grand Slam semifinals, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.
Elena Rybakina hit 11 aces in the women’s singles matches at the now-running Australian Open.
Ben Shelton, the American tennis player, tops the men’s singles aces leaders serving 85 aces.
As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina had stormed into the Australian Open women’s singles final. Next she will play vs Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. The match is set to take place on January 28 at 02:30 p.m. Astana time.
26.01.2023
Elena Rybakina battles through to Australian Open final
Images | sports.kz
2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan qualified for her second Grand Slam final in her career at the 2023 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform reports.
The semifinal match saw Rybakina taking on one of the toughest opponents at the tournament former world №1 Victoria Azarenka. The Kazakhstani struggled to find her game in the first set, but managed to grind the victory winning 7-6 in tiebreak.
In the second set, however, the Rod Laver Arena witnessed ‘calm and confident’ Rybakina brushing aside Azarenka 6-3 to book her second Grand Slam final after the one in London last year.
Elena Rybakina is set to face the winner of Aryna Sabalenka vs Magda Linette final in Melbourne this Saturday.
It bears to remind that the Kazakhstnai stunned world №1 Iga Swiatek and Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko on her path to the 2023 AO final.
26.01.2023
Kazakhstan's Rybakina grits out victory in 1st set of AO semifinal
The match started at the Rod Laver Arena at 14:30 Astana time
Images | ktf.kz
World №25 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan gritted her way through the first set of her semifinal match against former world №1 Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open Women’s Singles in Melbourne, Kazinform reports.
The match started at the Rod Laver Arena at 14:30 Astana time.
Rybakina took the first set against two-time Grand Slam winner Azarenka 7-6, winning the tiebreak.
Recall that the Kazakhstani rooted Azarenka in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 at the Indiana Wells last March.
At 2023 AO Rybakina stunned world №1 Iga Swiatek and Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko.
According to the Pre Match Win Predication on the official website of the Australian Open, Elena Rybakina is 58% likely to win this match.
25.01.2023
Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
Images | sports.kz
Kazakhstan’s Zhasmin Kizatova clinched gold at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
Kizatova defeated Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan in the Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) final by the split judge’ decision. Zokirova settled for silver.
Kazakhstan’s Moldir Toikova (Women’s Light Fly (48-50kg), Anel Sakysh (Women’s Bantam (52-54kg), Viktoriya Grefeyeva (Women’s Feather (54-57kg), Shakhnaz Issayeva (Women’s Light (57-60kg), Nazerke Serik (Women’s Light Welter (60-63kg), Aknar Ichshanova (Women’s Welter (63-66kg), and Dana Diday (Women’s Middle (70-75kg) all took home bronze earlier.
