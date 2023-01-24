Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
President congratulates Kazakh team on successful performance at 2023 FISU Games
Your victorious performance has become a gift for all your fans. You have worthily represented our country at this sport event, demonstrating high skill level, talent and a will to win. You have justified the expectations of the fans amid tough competition, having won medals of all classes. This is also a merit of the coaches of our athletes. Our country creates all conditions for the development of mass and children’s sport. The remarkable performance of the national team at the World University Games sets a good example for thousands of our young fellow citizens," the telegram of congratulation reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan wins 3rd gold medal at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
FISU 2023 Games: Kazakhstan shoots 15 pucks into British team’s net
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to host 2023 Astana Meeting World Indoor Tour
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
3 Kazakhstani tennis players to compete in 2023 Australian Open main singles draw
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Dinara Saduakasova thanks Kazakh President for his support
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President extends condolences over death of football legend Pelé
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Famous Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov lost his IBO middleweight champion’s title
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
23.01.2023, 10:45Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan 23.01.2023, 15:3910481Kazakh President receives Air Astana CEO 23.01.2023, 15:5510341Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials 23.01.2023, 12:052696China celebrates the New Year 23.01.2023, 11:462381Kazakhstan wins 11 medals at Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games 18.01.2023, 17:2647561Kazakh President concludes his visit to UAE 18.01.2023, 16:4037536President Tokayev invites UAE PM to visit Kazakhstan 18.01.2023, 07:2537446Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet 19.01.2023, 16:3637426Kazakhstan to hold early Majilis elections Mar 19 17.01.2023, 22:2037081Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable 28.12.2022, 15:5178951Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty 28.12.2022, 12:3276096United Nations Square set to appear in Astana 29.12.2022, 09:3875226Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver 31.12.2022, 12:0673396Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0071946Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year