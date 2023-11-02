30.10.2023, 12:19 7846
Kazakhstan wins historic karate gold in Hungary
Images | Olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan collected three medals at the Karate World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Moldir Zhanbyrbai captured karate gold for the first time in history for Kazakhstan in the -50 kg weight class.
Kaisar Alpysbai earned silver in the -60 kg weight category, while Didar Amirali settled for bronze in the -67kg weight class.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
27.10.2023, 19:54 20561
Swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan breaks Asian Para Games record to win gold
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani Nurdaulet Zhumagali won gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani swimmer set a new Asian Para Games record in the men’s 200m with the result of in 2:16.74.
The 2022 Asian Para Games are to run through October 28.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.10.2023, 17:04 24421
Kazakhstan captures swimming gold at Asian Para Games
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sports
Tell a friend
Swimmer Dias Kenzhebek captured the 7th gold medal for Kazakhstan at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
Kenzhebek left all of his opponents behind in the Men’s 100, Backstroke Final clocking the distance in 1:05.42 and grabbing gold.
Japanese swimmer Onta Uezono finished second, settling for silver. Bronze went to Iranian Shahin Izadyar.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev praised Team Kazakhstan for its traditionally impeccable performance at the Asian Para Games, adding the country is proud of all of its achievements.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.10.2023, 16:55 24121
Kazakhstani wins men’s shot put gold at 2022 Asian Para Games
Images | t.me/Turizm_jane_sport_ministrligi
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan para athlete Dastan Mukashbekov claimed a gold medal in the men’s shot put event with a throw that measured 15.74 meters at the 2022 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform Agency has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan.
It is worth noting that its sixth gold medal for Kazakhstan at the tournament.
Another Kazakhstani Ivan Zeleznyak settled for the men's shot put bronze with a result of 12.39 meters.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.10.2023, 21:16 28206
Kazakhstan claims 2 more gold medals at 2022 Asian Para Games
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has earned two more gold, bringing the total number of gold medals to five at the 2022 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani para athlete Olzhas Orazaluly claimed gold after defeating Uzbek Feruz Saiidov in the final of the men’s 73kg J2 judo event at the tournament.
Swimmer Nurdault Zhumagali of Kazakhstan finished first in the men’s 100m SB13 breaststroke event demonstrating the result of 1:05.92. His compatriot Nurali Sovetkhanov came third in the competition.
The 2022 Asian Para Games are to run through October 28.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.10.2023, 17:54 30246
Kazakhstan claims 2 gold medals at 2022 Asian Para Games
Images | Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry
Tell a friend
Powerlifter David Degtyaryev has brought Kazakhstan the first gold medal at the 2022 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China. One more gold was won by Kazakhstani para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek, the country’s tourism and sport ministry said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Powerlifter David Degtyaryev of Kazakhstan claimed the first place with a lift of 187kg in the men’s 54kg category at the tournament. Coming in second was China’s Yang Jinglang (185kg). Bronze went to Vietnamese powerlifter An Nguyen Binh (184kg).
Kazakhstani Akmaral Nauatbek brought the country its second gold after winning in the women’s 48kg J2 para judo event at the 4th edition of the Asian Para Games.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.10.2023, 11:48 48526
Alexey Lutsenko wins Tour of Turkey
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Tell a friend
Astana Qazaqstan Team has successfully accomplished its mission at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, taking the victory in the final General Classification of the race. After taking the leader jersey on Stage 3 atop Babadag, the Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko was able to protect it during the next five days, getting a nice triumph in historical city center of Istanbul, Team’s official website reports.
I am super happy with this win! It was not easy to protect the jersey during almost the whole week, but I had a great team next to me and with these guys everything became possible. The Babadag stage was a brutal one, and I am happy and proud I could win it. Then, during the next days together with the team we did all possible to defend our lead and to take this win. This is the nicest end of the season for the team but also for me. It is cool to finish a tough season with this success. Some years ago, I was close to a win here in Turkey, but finished second. Coming here this year I was super motivated to do it better, I was focusing on the result, I got a top form for and after the Asian Games and together with my teammates we finally won it", - said Alexey Lutsenko.
I think this is a very beautiful end of the season for our team. The calendar we have prepared for Alexey worked quite perfectly. He couldn’t reach the goals we set for him in the start of the season due to sickness and other things, while now he was able to find his best form and to perform on the highest level at the Asian Games and here at the Tour of Turkey. Also, with this win Kazakhstan got important points in the Olympic ranking, taking two out of four licenses for the Olympic Games in Paris. This is a very important point for us, and we are happy with it. Of course, it wouldn’t be possible without support of all our partners, especially Samruk-Kazyna and the foundation SportQory", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
Also, Harold Tejada, who was third atop Babadag, kept his third place to the end, taking his first ever podium as a pro rider.
In the last stage in Istanbul Astana’s sprinter Cees Bol once again took a podium place, finishing second in a bunch sprint. This is his fourth podium place in this edition of the Tour of Turkey.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.10.2023, 10:55 48366
Kazakhstani chess players have gathered a full set of medals at the World Junior Chess Championship
Images | kazchess.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani chess players have collected a full set of medal distinctions at the recently concluded World Junior Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship held in Pula, Sardinia, Italy, Kazakhstan Chess Federation reports.
Kseniya Balabayeva from Almaty won the title of the 2023 Girls' Blitz Chess World Champion with a score of 8.5 out of 11.
Amina Kairbekova from Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, also scored the same number of points, but her tiebreak scores were slightly worse, earning her the silver medal.
Other Kazakhstani participants also performed admirably. Liya Kurmangaliyeva finished in 4th place, while Zeinep Sultanbek and Nazerke Nurgali shared the 6th to 8th positions.
Among the boys, Arystan Isanzhulov, a well-known blitz specialist in Kazakhstan, showcased exceptional gameplay.
Despite facing experienced grandmasters as opponents, he demonstrated his best qualities, including a strong will to win, precise calculation of variations, and the ability to find optimal solutions under time constraints. Arystan claimed the bronze medal!
Another participant from Kazakhstan, Abilmansur Abdikhair, scored more than 50% of possible points and shared the 14th place.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.10.2023, 09:54 64096
Kazakh Suleymenov stuns Magnus Carlsen at Qatar Masters Open Round 2
Images | kazchess.kz
Tell a friend
23-year-old Kazakh chess player Alisher Suleymenov beat World No.1 on the FIDE rating list GM Magnus Carlsen in Round 2 at the Qatar Masters Open chess event, Kazinform Agency quotes the Telegram Channel of Schrodinger’s Sport.
The Kazakh chess player ranks currently 528th in the FIDE world rankings.
After his memorable win, Suleymenov said he did not know what to say. He couldn't believe what happened.
Born in Pavlodar, Suleymenov played last year for the Kazakh team at the Chess Olympiad.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
02.11.2023, 09:34All those responsible for Kostenko coalmine accident to be punished - Prime Minister Smailov 26.10.2023, 18:5346736New Voices of the Kazakh Music Art 26.10.2023, 14:5045866Kazakhstan works with Egyptian government to evacuate its nationals from Gaza Strip 26.10.2023, 19:5043176KazAID and UNICEF expand cooperation in the field of Sustainable Development 27.10.2023, 20:5940126Over 100 buffaloes drown in Namibian river following stampede 26.10.2023, 21:5736016Tourism needs to become priority area in Zhetysu region - Tokayev 06.10.2023, 21:55158451National Bank reduced the base rate to 16% 06.10.2023, 12:02Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government146186Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government 05.10.2023, 09:45Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President145866Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President 13.10.2023, 10:04135666Kazakh rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit settlements in Afghanistan 12.10.2023, 21:21UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education132596UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education