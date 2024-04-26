This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan wins mixed relay gold at 2024 Pentathlon World Cup Ankara
Kazakhstani Popko propels to Savannah Challenger quarterfinals
Kazakh judokas pocket 3 medals at Asian Championships
Elena Rybakina wins eighth WTA title in her career
Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye. Max Kanter wins the second stage
The plan was to go for the sprint with me today and the team completely believed in me. Big shout-out to my teammates, they supported me very well today, especially Ballerini in the final. Davide just came back to racing after an injury and did a perfect job leading me out, and I am glad that I could finish it off. I feel very emotional, it is my first professional victory. I was riding so long chasing this win and I am very happy to finally achieve it", - said Max Kanter.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina advances to semis of WTA 500 tournament in Germany
Rowers earn 34th Olympic quota for Kazakhstan
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advances to quarterfinal of WTA Stuttgart Open
Kazakhstan reveals uniforms for 2024 Paris
The special commission made up of representatives of media, public organizations and athletes was established. The first version is the uniform of our flag bearers Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Nadezhda Dubovitskaya. It’s a several-kit uniform complemented with the men’s national headpiece Borik and the bride’s national headpiece Saukele, said Yerbol Myrzabossynov, chairman of the committee for sports and physical culture of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan, during a session of the social and cultural development committee of the Majilis.
Most viewed
26.04.2024, 08:41Development of Inter-parliamentary Relations is an Important Item on the Kazakh-Romanian Agenda 26.04.2024, 16:441156Young Kazakh Composer Captivates Geneva Audience 26.04.2024, 12:581136Subsoil users will no longer be able to hide goods in works and services 26.04.2024, 17:02716Olzhas Saparbekov met with the representatives from the Anhui Province 26.04.2024, 15:51President to personally monitor all-out efforts to restore housing, infrastructure affected by floods496President to personally monitor all-out efforts to restore housing, infrastructure affected by floods 19.04.2024, 21:1950861Head of State signs law banning e-cigarettes 19.04.2024, 18:1049951Kazakh, Kyrgyz Presidents unveil monument to Aikol Manas in Astana 19.04.2024, 17:2445796Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to reduce checks at border - Head of State Tokayev 19.04.2024, 13:4442296Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hold talks in Astana 19.04.2024, 12:26Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region41281Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region 29.03.2024, 19:37120086Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing 29.03.2024, 14:44105811Kazakh nationals urged to leave Ukraine's Odessa and Kharkiv regions 03.04.2024, 15:04102636Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils 03.04.2024, 11:09102266First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away 02.04.2024, 20:49100716Oil spill detected in Caspian Sea