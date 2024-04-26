Kazakhstan wins mixed relay gold at 2024 Pentathlon World Cup Ankara

Images | KTF press-service

Elena Rybakina won the WTA-500 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, KTF press-service reports.





In the final, the Kazakhstan's No.1 defeated world's No. 27 Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, with confidence, 6:2, 6:2. For 1 hour and 9 minutes of playing time the Kazakh managed to realize four break points out of six.





In the semifinals, Elena defeated world's No.1 Iga Swiatek and thereby interrupted her potential hat-trick (the Pole won in Stuttgart in 2022 and 2023).





For winning the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024, Rybakina received 500 ranking points and a Porsche car. At the awards ceremony following the match, Elena thanked her team, coach and President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Bulat Utemuratov, who flew to Stuttgart to support Rybakina.









President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her victory.





Elena won her first title on the WTA Tour in 2019, which was the WTA 250 tournament in Bucharest. In 2020, she won the WTA 250 event in Hobart. In 2022, Rybakina became the Wimbledon champion. The year 2023 brought her two WTA 1000 trophies - Indian Wells and Rome. Earlier this year, Elena won the WTA 500 in Brisbane, followed by the victory in the event in Abu Dhabi a month later.