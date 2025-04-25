22.04.2025, 15:13 10491
Kazakhstani athletes claim 6 medals at Asian Youth Athletics Championships
The 6th Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 wrapped up in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan secured six medals. Polina Kuzubova grabbed the team's gold with a standout performance in the heptathlon. Askar Omirzak secured silver in the decathlon.
Bronze medals were claimed by Asylzat Kydyrbay in the heptathlon, Dmitriy Shkerdin in the pole vault, and Evelina Ryabkova and Kirill Savchenko in the 400-meter hurdles.
Kazakhstan finished 10th in the overall medal standings. China topped the table, followed by Uzbekistan in second and Japan in third place.
As reported earlier, athletes from Astana’s No. 1 Specialized Sports School of the Olympic Reserve for Children and Youth have clinched a bronze medal at the second stage of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.
24.04.2025, 11:06 6171
Kazakh taekwondo athletes pocket 2 medals at international tournament in China
The WT President's Cup-Asian region international tournament kicked off in Tai'an, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan claimed two medals on the Day 1 of the competition.
Batyrkhan Toleugali (80kg) and Aziza Karajanova (53kg) claimed third place on the podium.
In the fights for reaching the final, Toleugali lost to Park Junsang of South Korea, while Karajanova was upset against Mobina Nematzadeh of Iran.
It’s worth noting that Batyrkhan Toleugali and Aziza Karajanova also secured qualification spots for Team Kazakhstan at the 2026 Asian Championships.
23.04.2025, 18:58 6246
Team Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at Asian MTB Championships
Kazakhstan’s mountain bike team made a strong start at the Asian MTB Championships 2025 in Guizhou, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani squad secured a silver medal at the continental championship.
Team Kazakhstan included Bogdan Lukhmanov, Violetta Kazakova, Alexey Fefelov, Denis Sergiyenko, Yuliya Li, and Alina Karassyova.
China claimed the top spot, while India secured the bronze medal.
18.04.2025, 22:43 20241
Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi claims gold at World Cup in Qatar
Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan scored 14.466 points to claim gold in the men’s floor exercise event at the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
His compatriot Altynkhan Temirbek ended up as a runner-up in the event with a result of 13.633.
Later, Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan finished third in the men’s pommel horse final with a score of 14.566, bringing Team Kazakhstan third medal at the World Cup in Qatar’s Doha.
Another Kazakhstani gymnast Zeinolla Idrisov came in fourth after scoring 14.200.
Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia took home men’s pommel horse gold with 14.700 points and Hong Yanming of China won silver with 14.666.
18.04.2025, 08:49 31681
Kazakhstan shines at Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025
Kazakhstan won the first medals at the ongoing 6th Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025 in Dammam, Saudia Arabia, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Polina Kuzubova of Kazakhstan won gold in the Women U18 Heptathlon Long Jump scoring 5.089 points, while Assylzat Kydyrbay finished third with 4.355 points. Uzbekistan’s Sofya Nikolayeva took home silver with 4.904.
It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev secured the gold medal in the U19 Boys Singles at the WTT Youth Star Contender Metz 2025.
16.04.2025, 15:15 34926
Kazakh boxers grab 2 gold medals at International Boxing Tournament in Baku
The Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament wrapped up in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s male team pocketed a total of nine medals, including two gold ones.
Baglan Kenzhebek (54 kg) and Nurbek Mursal (71 kg) clinched gold medals in their weight categories. Sanzhar-Ali Begaliyev (75kg) claimed a silver medal.
Bronze medals went to Nurgisa Turabekov (48 kg), Zhandaulet Sarsenbayev (54 kg), Erkhan Turdan (57 kg), Dulat Bekbauov (67 kg), Asylkhan Kosherbay (67 kg), and Dauren Mamyr (86 kg).
15.04.2025, 22:14 37751
Kazakh boxers win 9 medals at Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament in Baku
Kazakhstan's women’s boxing team grabbed nine medals at the Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Elina Bazarova (54 kg) and Viktoriya Baidukova (57 kg) secured gold medals. Anzha Sadvakassova (52 kg) clinched silver medal.
Bronze medals were claimed by Gulnaz Buribayeva (48 kg), Elyanur Turganova (50 kg), Tomiris Myrzakul (52 kg), Symbat Aliaskar (54 kg), Aziza Issina (70 kg), and Dina Islambekova (+81 kg).
10.04.2025, 13:51 47831
Rybakina leads Kazakhstan to victory with stunning comeback vs Australia
World No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan played against Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Brisbane, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rybakina faced Kimberly Birrell, ranked 61st by the WTA. After a slow start and trailing 1-3 behind, the Kazakhstani player fought back and clinched the first set victory with 6-3 score.
In the second set, Rybakina found herself trailing 1-5 behind, but once again, she staged a remarkable comeback, sealing the win with 7-6 (7-4). The match lasted one hour and twenty eight minutes.
With this victory, Kazakhstan took lead in the tie against Australia. Earlier, Yulia Putintseva dominated Maya Joint with a 6-2, 6-1 score.
Today, Zhibek Kulambayeva and Anna Danilina are set to play against Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez in the doubles event.
Colombia is also in the group, with the three teams battling for a spot in the final stage of the Billie Jean King Cup.
07.04.2025, 19:17 54821
Janibek Alimkhanuly tops BoxRec World Rankings
Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 11 KOs) has risen to the top of the BoxRec World Rankings following his victory in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Alimkhanuly knocked out Frenchman Anauel Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs) in the fifth round, successfully defending his championship titles at the boxing event in Astana on April 5.
Following the win, the BoxRec website ranked the Kazakh fighter first in the world among middleweights. Cuban 41-year-old Erislandy Lara, WBA world champion, holds second place, while former WBA interim world champion Chris Eubank Jr., 35, is third.
The 32-year-old Kazakh secured his 17th professional win and successfully defended his WBO and IBF world titles. For Ngamissengue, this defeat was the first in his career.
After the victory, Janibek Alimkhanuly shared his emotions, while his manager emphasized the team’s ambitious goals - to claim all four belts and become the undisputed world champion.
