This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani chess players have gathered a full set of medals at the World Junior Chess Championship
relevant news
Alexey Lutsenko wins Tour of Turkey
I am super happy with this win! It was not easy to protect the jersey during almost the whole week, but I had a great team next to me and with these guys everything became possible. The Babadag stage was a brutal one, and I am happy and proud I could win it. Then, during the next days together with the team we did all possible to defend our lead and to take this win. This is the nicest end of the season for the team but also for me. It is cool to finish a tough season with this success. Some years ago, I was close to a win here in Turkey, but finished second. Coming here this year I was super motivated to do it better, I was focusing on the result, I got a top form for and after the Asian Games and together with my teammates we finally won it", - said Alexey Lutsenko.
I think this is a very beautiful end of the season for our team. The calendar we have prepared for Alexey worked quite perfectly. He couldn’t reach the goals we set for him in the start of the season due to sickness and other things, while now he was able to find his best form and to perform on the highest level at the Asian Games and here at the Tour of Turkey. Also, with this win Kazakhstan got important points in the Olympic ranking, taking two out of four licenses for the Olympic Games in Paris. This is a very important point for us, and we are happy with it. Of course, it wouldn’t be possible without support of all our partners, especially Samruk-Kazyna and the foundation SportQory", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Suleymenov stuns Magnus Carlsen at Qatar Masters Open Round 2
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President slams lack of coordination between sports authorities
Better coordination between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, National Olympic Committee and sports federations is needed," said the President, adding that lack of effective communication and coordination leads to negative results, in other words, defeats. This is unacceptable, especially ahead of the Paris Olympics, he stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan wins 80 medals at Asian Games, 11th in overall medal table
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rybakina of Kazakhstan beats world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka to advance at China Open
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan secures 9th gold medal at Asian Games 2023
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19th Asian Games: Karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov claims 8th gold for Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Jiu Jitsu fighter Nurzhan Batyrbekov brings 7th gold for Team Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
11.10.2023, 17:37Kazakhstan not to send additional evacuation flight to Israel - Minister Karabayev 12.10.2023, 21:21UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education80981UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education 12.10.2023, 18:2680816Musical Journey to Italy and Turkey 12.10.2023, 12:30Kairat Torebayev told how the national diaspora contributes to the development of Kazakhstan's exports80681Kairat Torebayev told how the national diaspora contributes to the development of Kazakhstan's exports 11.10.2023, 13:1976776Timeless Masterpieces Performed by Celebrated Musicians 22.09.2023, 13:47185986Interdepartmental Commission on Trade: export duty, restrictions on coal and gas exports 25.09.2023, 18:13185866Kazakhstan companies increased exports of services by 16.7% in 2023 21.09.2023, 14:39152426EDB investments in Kazakhstan grows at faster rates 21.09.2023, 09:32142966Alikhan Smailov holds Economic Demonopolization Commission meeting 20.09.2023, 11:04140236Economic ties between Kazakhstan and Singapore to continue strengthening