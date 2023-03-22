20.03.2023, 07:16 3311
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina wins Indian Wells title
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina for the first time ever in her career defeated Aryna Sabalenka and won the Indian Wells WTA 1000 title, Kazinform cites the Telegram Channel of Schrodinger’s Sports.
She crashed Sabalenka in straight sets 7-6 (11), 6-4 to win her first Indian Wells title.
Thanks to her victory Rybakina earned 1, 262,200 dollars and 1000 rank points.
Besides, she skyrocketed to become World No. 7.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2023, 12:56 8231
Rybakina to face Swiatek in 2023 Indian Wells Masters semifinals
Earlier, Rybakina defeated world No 76 Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals
World No 1 Iga Swiatek from Poland has booked her return to the WTA-1000 Indian Wells Masters semifinals after beating Romanian player Sorana Mihaela Cîrstea (world No 83) in the quarterfinals, Kazinform learned from Championat.com.
Swiatek defeated Cîrstea with the score 6:2, 6:3. The match lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.
In semifinals, Swiatek will face Wimbledon 2022 champion, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina ranked 10th by the WTA.
Earlier, Rybakina defeated world No 76 Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Rybakina scored 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4 by the results of three sets. The win became a historical one for the Kazakh player. In 2021 she was defeated in the second-round match, while in 2022 she lost in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells. This year, the winner of the tournament will receive 1,262,220 US dollars and 1,000 points.
17.03.2023, 08:38 8331
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina storms into Indian Wells semis
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina ranked No.10 in the world defeated 76th-ranked Karolina Muchova 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-4 in the women’s quarterfinals at the Indian Wells 2023 WTA 1000 in three sets scoring 7:6, 2:6, 6:4, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.
Notably, she reached her first Indian Wells WTA Tour 1000 semifinals. In 2021 she was defeated in the second-round match, while in 2022 she lost at the quarterfinals.
This year the tournament offers the total prize of USD 8, 800,000. The winner will receive USD 1,262,220 and earn 1,000 rank points.
27.02.2023, 13:32 26391
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina rises in WTA women’s doubles rankings
Elena Rybakina propelled into the WTA Top 100 women’s doubles rankings this week after the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina propelled into the WTA Top 100 women’s doubles rankings this week after the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships where she played together with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
2022 Wimbledon winner Rybakina retained her 10th spot in the world this week in the singles rankings. Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan climbed six spots up to №46.
Iga Swiatek from Poland remains the top tennis female player in the world. Coming in second is Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. American Jessica Pegula rounds out the top 30 of the WTA singles rankings.
As for the women’s doubles rankings, the leader Czech Katerina Siniakova still dominates the rankings. Another Czech Barbora Krejcikova elbowed aside American Coco Gauff, rising to the 2nd spot. Gauff is third.
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina lost one spot, landing the 26th line. Elena Rybakina stormed into the top 100 of the WTA women’s doubles rankings by leapfrogging 17 spots to №97.
22.02.2023, 07:18 41871
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
Images | ktf.kz
On February 22 Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina is set to play vs Cori Gauff ranking currently world No.6 in the women’s singles Round of 16 at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Kazinform learn from Sports.kz.
The match is expected to start at 05:00 pm. Astana time.
Rybakina beat US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in the opening-round match with a score of 6:3, 6:4. In the Round of 32, she defeated Marie Bouzkova 7:5, 6:2.
21.02.2023, 12:22 47556
Kazakh capital to host ITF Women’s World Tennis
Images | ktf.kz
Astana is going to host the international women's ITF World Tennis Tour series tournaments BeeTV 40 Women's and BeeTV 60 Women's from February 27 to March 12, 2023. The event's total prize fund is $100,000, Kazinform has learned from the KTF press office.
Japanese Moyuka Uchijima (WTA 120), winner of nine Grand Slam tournaments in doubles French Kristina Mladenovic (WTA 150), Russian Anastasia Zakharova (WTA 166), Romanian Irina-Maria Bara (WTA 197), Serbian Natalya Stefanovich (WTA 221) and others are expected to come to Astana for the event.
Those to represent Kazakhstan are Anna Danilina, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Gozal Aynitdinova, Aruzhan Sagandykova, Dana Baidaulet, Zhanel Rustemova and others.
The ITF World Tennis Tour women's tournaments include six categories with funds $15,000, $25,000, $40,000, $60,000, $80,000 and $100,000. The tournament in Astana will be in the third and fourth categories.
The matches will be aired live on Qazsport TV channel and Insport in Bee TV sports section.
21.02.2023, 10:46 48561
Putintseva, Rybakina to face top Czech players at WTA 1000 Dubai
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina will hold today regular matches at the WTA 1000 Dubai tournament
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina will hold today regular matches at the WTA 1000 Dubai tournament, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
In the second round match of women’s singles, Putintseva will play vs the world No15 Petra Kvitová from the Czech Republic. The match is set to start at 04:00 pm Astana time.
As for Rybakina, she will face another Czech tennis player Maria Bouzkova (ranked 26th in WTA rankings) at 06:30 pm.
21.02.2023, 07:39 48666
Kazakhstani Rybakina shocks Grand Slam champion in Dubai
Wimbledon 2022 champion Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World N. 10 defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu World No. 36 in the women’s singles opening-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships
Wimbledon 2022 champion Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World N. 10 defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu World No. 36 in the women’s singles opening-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.
The match lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes to end with a score of 6:3, 6:4.
As earlier reported, in the Round of 32 Elena Rybakina and Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova crashed Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:2, 6:4.
The total prize money pool is 2,788,468 dollars. The winner will earn 454,500 dollars and 900 rank points.
20.02.2023, 09:01 48306
Elena Rybakina starts strong at 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina won in the women’s doubles first-round match at the now-running 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.
In the Round of 32 Elena Rybakina and Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova crashed Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:2, 6:4.
In the women’s singles Round of 64 Rybakina World No.10 will play vs Bianca Andreescu World No. 36.
The total prize money pool is 2,788,468 dollars. The winner will earn 454,500 dollars and 900 rank points.
