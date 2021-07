The World Cadet Wrestling Championships is held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, Olympic.kz reports.

In the final of the 55kg class of the Cadet Freestyle Wrestling Championships Kazakhstan’s Nurlanbek Abdinur lost to Magomed Baitukayev 3-4.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.