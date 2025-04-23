18.04.2025, 22:43 8326
Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi claims gold at World Cup in Qatar
olympic.kz
Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan scored 14.466 points to claim gold in the men’s floor exercise event at the 17th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
His compatriot Altynkhan Temirbek ended up as a runner-up in the event with a result of 13.633.
Later, Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan finished third in the men’s pommel horse final with a score of 14.566, bringing Team Kazakhstan third medal at the World Cup in Qatar’s Doha.
Another Kazakhstani gymnast Zeinolla Idrisov came in fourth after scoring 14.200.
Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia took home men’s pommel horse gold with 14.700 points and Hong Yanming of China won silver with 14.666.

olympic.kz
Olympic.kz
Olympic.kz
ktf.kz
Olympic.kz
The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
