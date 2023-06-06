03.06.2023, 12:43 5576

Kazakhstani judoka claims bronze at IJF Dushanbe Grand Prix

Kazkahstan's Sungat Zhubatkan hauled a bronze medal at the first IJF Grand Prix in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani judoka Sungat Zhubatkan won bronze in the 66kg consolation final of the IJF Dushanbe Grand Prix. The Kazakhstani athlete defeated Spanish judoka Adrian Nieto Chinarro by ippon.

The tournament, which brought together 315 athletes from 40 countries, will run through June 4.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

04.06.2023, 14:51 5366

Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 4 medals at international tournament in Bishkek

Kazakhstan hauled four medals at the international wrestling tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Sports Development Directorate.

Kazakhstani female athletes Marina Sedneva and Zhamilya Bakbergenova claimed 55kg and 72kg gold, respectively, at the ranking tournament in honor of Kozhamkul Kabauly and Ratbek Sanatbayev.

Irina Kazyulina won the silver medal in the women's 65kg event.

Kazakhstan's male wrestler Nursultan Azov took home the 97kg bronze.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

02.06.2023, 12:11 5301

Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov strolls into Roland Garros 3rd Round

Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov strolls into Roland Garros 3rd Round
Images | ktf.kz
The due of Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Mexican Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela advanced to the Roland Garros 3rd Round defeating Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlásek in three sets 6:4, 1:6, 6:1, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.

The second-round encounter lasted for 1 hour and 58 minutes.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

30.05.2023, 22:39 19216

Rybakina eases into Roland-Garros 2nd round

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina advanced to the second round of the French Open, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's Sport.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan beat 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtová of the Czech Republic in two sets 6-4, 6-2 in the first-round match at the Roland-Garros tennis tournament.

During the match that lasted for one hour and 20 minutes, Rybakina fired eight aces, made one double faults, as well as won eight points, and four games in a row.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Czech Linda Nosková in the second round.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

29.05.2023, 11:40 23001

Astana’s Mark Cavendish wins final stage of Giro d’Italia 2023 in Rome

Astana’s Mark Cavendish wins final stage of Giro d’Italia 2023 in Rome
Images | www.astana-qazaqstan.com
Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Mark Cavendish won the final 21st stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023, which ended today in the historical center of Rome. Cavendish won the bunch sprint, scoring his 17th stage at the Italian Grand Tour.

I am very happy! We had a long and challenging journey in this Giro, as many riders in the peloton I got sick during the race, but together with the team we never stopped fighting and believing, and we succeed. My teammates did an incredible job today, protecting and supporting me during the whole day, and also my friends did incredible… Well, it is so emotional moment for me. Indeed, my first Grand Tour stage victory was here at the Giro in 2008 and I am super happy to win again in my last stage of the Italian race. To win here in Rome is so beautiful", - said Mark Cavendish, Team’s official website reports.


The team rode so well, so well, and I want to thank all my teammates for this day and also for the whole Giro d’Italia, we have spent three incredible weeks here! We had so great atmosphere inside the team, and we were missing just a victory. We deserved it and today we finally got it. Today’s success is really important for me, for my team and for the team sponsors. Every victory gives you inspiration and motivation for the future and, of course, brings some additional confidence. So, today’s success also brings me confidence and I am super happy to say goodbye to the Giro d’Italia with such a nice win in Rome!" - added Mark Cavendish.


The entire team is just happy with Mark’s success. It is an important one for us, our sponsors and partners. It was not an easy Giro for us, but we were never giving up, always being there in front, trying to look ahead and fighting in every single day. We have spent a solid final week, we were really active in the mountains with Vadim Pronskiy and Christian Scaroni and we were always next to Mark Cavendish to support him throughout the mountain stages. And today we got a well-deserved win! I am so proud of our team", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

27.05.2023, 15:54 32231

Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Roland Garros main draw for 1st time

Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Roland Garros main draw for 1st time
Images | ktf.kz
Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan ranked 147th in the world reached the main draw of the 2023 Roland Garros for the first time in his career, Kazinform reports.

In the final of the qualifying round Skatov defeated Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves in a three-set match 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. The Brazilian tennis player served five aces and made no double faults, while Skatov hit no aces and made three double faults during the match. It lasted for 2h 13 minutes.

It should be mentioned that the Kazakhstani took a crucial break in the 4th game as a result of an unforced error committed by his opponent.

Skatov will face Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the opening match. Another Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik will take on Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

27.05.2023, 14:57 32096

Assaubayeva’s game ends in draw at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia

One of the most prominent chess players in Kazakhstan Bibisara Assaubayeva took on Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina at the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia, Cyprus, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Both players agreed to a draw on move twenty.

The 19-year-old Assaubayeva is currently ranked 7th in the Nicosia standings with five points and two wins over Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland and Georgian Bella Khotenashvili.

The Kazakhstani is set to play one more game against Kateryna Lagno today.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.05.2023, 20:37 34581

Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva reaches ITF W25 Kursumlijska Banja semis

Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva won the quarterfinal match against Slovak Nina Vargova at the ITF W25 Kursumlijska Banja tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan defeated Nina Vargova of Slovakia, the world’s 1,019th female tennis player, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5) in the quarterfinal of the ITF women’s singles tennis event in Kuršumlijska Banja, Serbia.

Zhibek is currently placed 447th in the WTA singles rating.

The Kazakhstani is to take on the winner of Denise Valente vs. Baglow Eleanor meet in the semifinal of the tournament.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.05.2023, 17:47 35891

Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list

Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
Images | ktf.kz
2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan made it to the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list as one of the most promising athletes in the Asia-Pacific region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a major tennis title when she captured victory at the Wimbledon Championship in July 2022", - the article in the Forbes magazine reads.


Moreover, Rybakina earned $10 million in prize money and donated part of her earnings from the matches to aspiring tennis players and animal shelters in Kazakhstan.

Currently Elena Rybakina is ranked 4th in the world by WTA after winning two WTA 1000 titles this year.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

 

Most viewed